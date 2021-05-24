COVID Diaries: 'Resident Doctors, Nurses Are Not Just Warriors But Reincarnation Of God,' Says Prashanth Who Defeats COVID-19

Prashanth, 37, a family-oriented man living in South Bangalore with his joint family tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus on April 21. He is a Principal of a College and had been taking online classes from the campus. He had been maintaining the Coronavirus protocols owing to his two small children at home. Nevertheless, the virus has breached the lives of everyone in these testing times. He developed symptoms and with his brother's aid went to test his condition.

Bengaluru was mired with a paucity of beds and oxygen. Albeit a moderate level of infection was detected in Prashant's CT scan, a surge in persistent coughing made him and his family search for a hospital bed.

On his sister-in law's advice, Prashanth made way to Salem to procure admission to SKS hospital. After three days of stabilised condition coupled with a little fatigue, he was asked to discharge. Fearing any emergence of anomalies and a loss of bed, he requested to stay in the hospital for some more time.

As Prashanth described, the bed was a "precious Nobel Prize" then. In approaching days of his discharge, he withheld a fever and did not inform the hospital, thinking it to be a faint development. Observing high temperature, his sister-in-law informed the doctors who then suggested a CT scan.

Prashanth witnessed a drop in his oxygen level in the range of 60-70. He was immediately put on High-Flow Oxygen for four consecutive days and kept under strict medication. "Medications were given and I started to come back, meticulously I listened to the doctor's instructions and by Sunday afternoon I was settled to normal oxygen. Till Monday afternoon it was switched to normal oxygen and finally on May 6, I discharged healthily," told Prashanth to The Logical Indian.

Since then, he has been under home quarantine and precisely adhering to all safety measures for the sake of his family.

The Hospital haven

Prashanth who underwent such a plight is grateful to SKS Hospital, doctors and the entire medical staff who were committed to treat and aid all the patients in such a crisis.

"I have to mention three names here along with family members, and uncle Sathynarayan and Bhaskar, DR Nishant, Dr Kartik and Dr Aishwarya stand as real Gods in my eyes," said Prashant.

He remarked how many people including him and his friends are going through this ordeal but the expertise and presence of mind of the doctors have contributed to their timely recovery.

"So many friends and people I know are going through the same crisis but what makes them come out of it is the presence of mind of the doctors. Looking at the condition of the patients, decoding the timelines of proper medications which were to be given be it anti-viral drugs, anti-biotic drugs or steroids, it was given exactly at the right time," he praised the doctors.

He also commended the counselling he received in the hospital. The doctors were emotionally aware of his thought processes and his concern for his life and family. They were able to cautiously mitigate any pangs of panic rousing out of his fear. He said, "The counselling done by the doctors was extremely phenomenal."

"When my oxygen level dropped, I panicked, so many things crossed my mind, I thought I might die, I thought I'll go to some vegetative state and coma for months or years, who will take care of my family? That was the question in my eyes which the doctor was able to see, "he recounted.

He explained how doctors encouraged him to believe in them and the facilities. He was made aware that he's young without any ailing conditions. The counselling and confidence given by the doctors restored his faith which he was questioning in his state of panic. As a result, his clinical values came perfectly alright.

He added, "Resident doctors especially the nurses around, are not just sisters or COVID-19 warriors, they are the real reincarnation of God." He said, like mothers, they have consistently assisted everyone.

Familial Love

Prashanth has been immensely thankful for the love and support he received from his family to sustain this virus. His brother accompanied him to Salem. Having experienced mild symptoms himself he stayed at a nearby hotel converted into a COVID-19 care centre.

During his treatment, he had been in constant touch with his family who helped him to strengthen his confidence with positivity and support.

" May 1, I was on treatment, my wife and sister-in-law travelled all the way from Bangalore to Salem to give me confidence. That family support was excellent." he shared.

Message

Prashanth advised everyone who is going through this upheaval to foster confidence to defeat this disease.

"Confidence is the key to come out of this problem. Please believe in your doctors and yourself," he assured.

He said that this virus might have turned things altogether but there are medications available to treat us. He confides how one reason could be enough for a major blow in one's life, for him it was the thought of his family. Therefore, he appeals to everyone to be confident, especially in that phase of 3-5 days when they are critically battling the virus.

He revealed, "I was doing basic Pranayama breathing exercises, five minutes in the morning and evening, that was giving me great solace. If you want to pray or if you are able to meditate it will take you a long way. Support from family members, counselling and hand-holding by the doctors will definitely make a huge difference. I feel 90 per cent, confidence will make you come out of the negative energies and the other 10 per cent of the medications will surely work towards recovery."

"I know it is very difficult and not as simple as I am saying. It's not that easy but you have to be confident because you are a precious soul of a beautiful family," he added.

He also implores that everyone should avoid negative and discouraging media. There might be an exaggeration and a tone of pessimism that can demoralize a person's spirit. Relating to his own experience, he tells that. "At the time when my oxygen level dropped there were some 24 deaths due to oxygen failure in one of the government hospitals in Karnataka district of Chamarajanagar. They were providing me high oxygen and there were so many deaths in Karnataka. If we correlate that, I was so panicked but the way the doctors comforted and motivated me, I successfully recovered."

He cautioned that the recovery phase is crucial for any patient. A body cannot go back to a normal routine soon after discharge. He highlights that one should follow the prescribed instructions and medication from the doctor as well as rest to rejuvenate the body to the fullest.

"Body should not be taken lightly. Thinking to go back to the old routine, the body will not cooperate so rest, meditate, talk to your family, don't overstrain and remain confident." Mr Prashanth recommends.

The Pandemic has engulfed many lives and family. Prashanth who was happily living with his family is one such example whose peaceful life was struck by the turmoil of the COVID-19 virus. Fortunately, he emerged victorious with the love and support of his family, doctors and unwithered confidence.

As he shares his story with The Logical Indian, he concludes, " I request everyone to be confident and I pray to God that all the negatives should be eliminated from this world as early as possible."

Also Read: West Bengal Reports First Black Fungus Fatality Of 32-Yr-Old, Expert Committee Releases Advisory For Citizens