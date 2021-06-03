Gifts For Vaccination: Unique Way To Encourage Villagers For Getting Jabs In Tamilnadu

Although COVID cases have considerably come under control in certain parts of the country, there are still a number of states battling against the pandemic. However, with the efforts taken by certain individuals with regard to COVID-19 and the vaccination process, people have now started becoming even more cautious.

One such person working to get people vaccinated is Thambidurai. As a part of his efforts, he distributed gifts to the residents of a village near Ulundurpet in order to encourage them to get vaccinated.

For the past three days, a medical team from a rural healthcare centre at Kiliyur has been conducting vaccination camp in Kunnathur village.

Due to the misinformation and unfounded fears spread by the team, only 25 people out of the 3000 adults in the village received the first jab of the vaccine. Owing to this situation, 30-year-old R Thambidurai, who is a photo studio owner, devised a plan.

"I arranged some kitchen utensils like plates, tiffin boxes and tumblers, and decided to gift them to the people taking vaccine on Monday. My trick worked and 80 people from the village took the dose, which is over thrice the number of persons who took the vaccine on the first two days. Actually, more people would have taken the jab if vaccine stock was available. The medical team had brought less vials considering the previous days' turnout," said Thambidurai, as reported by The New Indian Express.

In a similar incident, a man in Puducherry named DM Varun, who has settled in Delhi and opened a chain of restaurants, extended his stay in Puducherry to help the needy during the pandemic.

He decided to distribute rice, vegetables, herbal masks and sanitizers to auto drivers, roadside vendors and others. With the ongoing crisis, he has decided that he wants to help more and more people so as to save them from the infection.

Also Read: Chennai Couple Selling Snacks On Cart To Earn Livelihood Start Initiative To Provide Free Meals To Poor