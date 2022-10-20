All section
Hats-Off! Cop Performs CPR & Saves Life Of Farmer Who Collapsed During Amaravati Padayatra

Image Credits: Twitter and Times of India

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Hats-Off! Cop Performs CPR & Saves Life Of Farmer Who Collapsed During Amaravati Padayatra

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Andhra Pradesh,  20 Oct 2022 8:11 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

The 60-day-long ‘Maha Padayatra’ held by farmers, has them covering the distance between Amaravati to Arasavilli by foot. Amidst this, a farmer collapsed due to a heart attack and was brought back to life through timely medical action by a police officer.

During protests and demonstrations, police officers are viewed as state machinery who are posted to prevent agitations or violence of any form. They are tasked with the protection of property as well as people and have been seen acting as mediators between the state and its citizens.

Posted along the line of protestors, it is a common sight to see these officers risk their lives to rescue many who might be placed in danger during the agitations. One such incident has been reported from Andhra Pradesh, where an officer on duty was seen administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a farmer who collapsed during the padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavilli.

A Video That Is Now Winning Hearts

During the 'Maha Padayatra' organised by farmers in Andhra Pradesh, one of the farmers suddenly collapsed on the Gammon bridge due to a heart attack. The video of the incident was posted online and showed a group of police officials running to rescue the man.

They were seen administering the emergency CPR and moving the protestors from crowding around the man. After several minutes they were able to resuscitate him and call an ambulance to the site to take the person to a nearby hospital.

As per a report by the FirstPost, many lauded the quick response of the police officers, including former Vijayawada city police commissioner and Director General Vigilance and Enforcement KV Rajendranath Reddy.

It also brought in discussions regarding the many roles police officers have to take up while they are deployed at protest sites. They have to switch between protecting, defending, and saving, all together.

In this case, their roles are quite crucial as the Amaravati Maha Padayatra has invited a lot of attention, especially from the political end. With leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) extending support to the farmers on the one hand and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) activists raising slogans against the movement, police officers have had to remain vigilant at all times to ensure that law and order are maintained.

Also Read: Saviours In Uniforms: 62 Lives Saved By RPF Personnel Within Past Nine Months

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Amaravati padayatra 
Protests 
andhra pradesh police 
CPR 
farmers protest 

