All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Beating All Odds! Conjoined Twins From Hyderabad Pass 12th Board With Flying Colours
Image Credit: Unsplash and NDTV
Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Beating All Odds! Conjoined Twins From Hyderabad Pass 12th Board With Flying Colours

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Telangana,  1 July 2022 7:08 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Veena secured 712 marks out of 1000, and Vani secured 707 marks out of 1000 in the 12th board examinations.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a historic moment, conjoined twins Veena and Vani passed the Telangana 12th boards examinations with first-class marks. The girls fought against all odds and came out with flying colours.

In a report by Telangana Today, Veena and Vani opted for the CEC stream in their inter and surprised everyone with their academic performance and proficiency. Veena secured 712 marks out of 1000, and Vani secured 707 marks out of 1000 in the 12th board examinations.

Exceptional Performance In The 10th Board Examinations

When Veena and Vani gave their 10th board examinations in 2020, they passed with exceptional results and secured first-class marks. Veena achieved a GPA of 9.3, and Vani achieved a GPA of 9.2. They are currently 19 years old.

Passing The 12th Board Examinations

On Tuesday, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the results for its inter-1st-year and 2nd-year students. TSBIE inter first and second-year exams were conducted in May, and over nine lakh students appeared for both.

Veena and Vani were among the candidates who gave the examination and passed with first-class marks. To commemorate this occasion, Satyavathi Rathod, Minister for Tribal and Women and Child Welfare, Telangana, extended her greetings to Veena and Vani and congratulated them on their exceptional performance. She also congratulated the officers and people who helped Veena and Vani. She said, "Vani and Veena will always have the support of the State government."

No Special Privileges Needed

Veena and Vani were eligible to opt for special privileges that granted them additional writing time for the exams, but they refused to opt for these special privileges. Instead, they finished the examination five minutes prior.

Also Read: Overcoming Immense Hardships! Meet The First Transgender Student To Pass Tamil Nadu Class 10 Boards

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Conjoined Twins 
Hyderabad 
12th Boards 

Must Reads

My Story: 'DJing Is Such A Gratifying Profession, I Would Happily Lose Sleep And Spend My Nights Preparing Sets For Gigs'
Two Workers Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Septic Tank In Chennai, Case Registered Against Employer
4 Indian Metropolises Among Top 20 Sustainable Cities In Asia Pacific, Bengaluru In Gold Standard Category
Single-Use Plastic Ban Begins: How Prepared Are Industries And Local Vendors Across India?
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X