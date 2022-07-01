Beating All Odds! Conjoined Twins From Hyderabad Pass 12th Board With Flying Colours

In a historic moment, conjoined twins Veena and Vani passed the Telangana 12th boards examinations with first-class marks. The girls fought against all odds and came out with flying colours.

In a report by Telangana Today, Veena and Vani opted for the CEC stream in their inter and surprised everyone with their academic performance and proficiency. Veena secured 712 marks out of 1000, and Vani secured 707 marks out of 1000 in the 12th board examinations.



Exceptional Performance In The 10th Board Examinations

When Veena and Vani gave their 10th board examinations in 2020, they passed with exceptional results and secured first-class marks. Veena achieved a GPA of 9.3, and Vani achieved a GPA of 9.2. They are currently 19 years old.



Passing The 12th Board Examinations

On Tuesday, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the results for its inter-1st-year and 2nd-year students. TSBIE inter first and second-year exams were conducted in May, and over nine lakh students appeared for both.



Veena and Vani were among the candidates who gave the examination and passed with first-class marks. To commemorate this occasion, Satyavathi Rathod, Minister for Tribal and Women and Child Welfare, Telangana, extended her greetings to Veena and Vani and congratulated them on their exceptional performance. She also congratulated the officers and people who helped Veena and Vani. She said, "Vani and Veena will always have the support of the State government."



No Special Privileges Needed

Veena and Vani were eligible to opt for special privileges that granted them additional writing time for the exams, but they refused to opt for these special privileges. Instead, they finished the examination five minutes prior.

