Tamil Nadu: College Students Home Deliver Food To People Under Home Isolation In Erode

With lockdowns returning amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are once again confined to their homes.

While some of us do have the luxury to continue our work from home, many don't. Often such individuals are either forced to risk their lives and work or lose their jobs.

The situation becomes even more difficult for COVID positive patients who are under home isolation. It becomes difficult to manage the household expenses in such a situation. Some people even find it hard to get two meals a day. To help several such individuals, two engineering students have come decided to deliver food at their doorstep in Erode, Tamil Nadu.





Gowtham, a civil services aspirant, was preparing for the examinations during the lockdown last year while staying at his home. While he was talking to Gayathri, they realised that this year was going to be difficult than the last. Gowtham Bharathi and Gayathri from Madras Institute of Technology deliver food to around 20 people daily with the help of their friends, reported The New Indian Express Gowtham, a civil services aspirant, was preparing for the examinations during the lockdown last year while staying at his home. While he was talking to Gayathri, they realised that this year was going to be difficult than the last.

"We wanted to do our bit in this crisis and realised that there are many people in home isolation. That is when the idea of delivering home-cooked food came to us," said Gowtham.



The duo's team has 10 people who are divided into two groups. One group prepares food while another group delivers it.

"We also got some volunteers through posts on Instagram. Based on the requests, we ask each one of them to prepare food for two to three people in their homes and deliver it," said Gayathri.

The volunteers also check if others need food in their locality. The duo provides nutritious vegetarian food such as idlis for breakfast and dinner and a variety of rice for lunch.

As of now, they are delivering food in areas around Erode, such as Karungalpalayam, Surampatti Valasu, Moolampalayam and Rangampalayam, and are planning to reach people in other districts with the help of their classmates.

"Our college has students from various districts. At present, they are providing monetary help if needed. Currently, one of our seniors has started to deliver food in Thiruchendur," said Gowtham.

If you know anyone in Erode city who are under home quarantined or unemployed due to the pandemic and need of food, please contact Gowtham Bharathi - 9566808548.

If you wish to do your bit, you can also join their team as a volunteer to cook and deliver food.

Also Read: COVID-19 Second Wave: 75 Lakh People Lost Jobs In April As Lockdowns Returned