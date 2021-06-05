'Savings Can Save Life': Retired Chhattisgarh Teacher Donates His Pension To Buy Ventilator For Hospital

In a heartwarming gesture, a retired teacher, from Berla village in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, gifted his pension money to a government hospital to buy critical medical equipment.

70-year-old Pusram Sinha decided to spend his pension money for the greater cause of society. He withdrew ₹3.5 lakh from his bank account and gave it to the hospital authorities to buy a mini-ventilator machine and other life-saving supplies.

He shared that he felt this could be the best utilisation of his savings and did so in the memory of his parents.

"There cannot be the better use of the pension if such savings can be of some assistance or support in saving life. So, I decided to purchase a mini-ventilator", the teacher told The New Indian Express.

The doctors at the hospital praised Sinha's generosity, noting that such equipment has long been in great demand for patients in intensive care units (ICUs), as well as those with respiratory problems.



Shiv Anant Tayal, the Bemetara collector, was equally touched by the retired teacher's kindness. "Sinhaji's humanitarian contribution will always be remembered by the people here, considering the fact that the fight against the COVID outbreak continues."



As soon as the machine was handed to the Berla hospital, it was reportedly put to immediate use for needy patients.

