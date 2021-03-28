Chennai Cop Finds Shelter For Abandoned Pregnant Woman, Helps Start New Life

A 27-year-old pregnant woman who was abandoned by her family found a fresh lease of life after coming in touch with Rajeshwari, a Chennai cop with the help of an auto driver.

About a month ago the woman's parents, husband and brother abandoned her. The auto driver who was aware of the inspector's social service work took the pregnant lady to the police station for her safety.

The woman got married about a year ago to her lover and her parents were against the marriage. The man abandoned her when she became pregnant.

Inspector Rajeshwari from T Nagar AWPS police station said, "Her husband dropped her off near Manali, a few kilometres away from her parents' house. When she knocked on the doors, her brothers picked up a quarrel saying how she could leave her husband, especially when she was pregnant."

With no money or shelter, the woman was roaming the street when an autorickshaw driver saw her and informed inspector Rajeshwari.

"I told her I'll take care of her needs, and she can stay in a home," said Rajeshwari, reported The New Indian Express.



The woman was lodged in Surabi home for destitute women. About a month ago, she gave birth to a boy at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.



The inspector was elated with joy when the woman gave her the honour of naming her child.



The child was named 'Barani'. Initially, the woman had asked to return to her family. However, she soon understood that they are still not in a place to accept her.

To support her living, the inspector found her a small job. Inspector Rajeshwari said that the woman can stay in the home for another six months.

Also Read: Delhi Govt Issues Guidelines To Protect Interfaith Couples, To Set Up 'Special Cell'