Utility Expenses, Recreational Activities & More! CEO Ensures Employees Well-Being Through Several Measures

Image Credit- LinkedIn, Unsplash (Representational) 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Utility Expenses, Recreational Activities & More! CEO Ensures Employees' Well-Being Through Several Measures

Hardik Bhardwaj

Writer: Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Remote Intern

He is a student of SIMC, who is organized and able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

See article by Hardik Bhardwaj

Others/World,  4 Jan 2023 11:33 AM GMT  | Updated 2023-01-04T17:39:29+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

In addition to paying their bills, the CEO of Search Intelligence Ltd has implemented several other measures for his employees, including a 4-day work week, best pay, free gym membership, and organising regular team-building activities.

In a rather cheerful update amidst rising layoffs in the industry, Fery Kaszoni, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and owner of the digital Public Relations (PR) firm Search Intelligence Ltd, has announced that he will contribute £250 per month for the next three months toward the utility expenses of every employee.

In addition to paying their bills, the CEO took to LinkedIn and informed that he has also implemented several other measures for his employees, including a 4-day work week, best pay, free gym membership, and organising regular team-building activities.

Prioritising Employee Well-Being

Describing his intentions, Fery Kaszoni said their firm could manage low profits but never compromise their employees' well-being. With this decision, he aims to inspire other businesses to contribute to their worker's mental health.

He said that as the manager of a team of 50 people, he genuinely feels responsible for the pleasure and well-being of his employees—who he regarded as incredibly hardworking and brilliant at their jobs.

According to the CEO, the organisation was founded on love, respect, and always acting kindly. He described his idea behind paying employee bills as a means to reinforce their commitment to upholding their principles of prioritising employees.

4-Day Workweek & More

Apart from the £250 monthly payments for the 50 employees, the company has introduced many features, such as the 4-day workweek, a schedule in which an employee works for four consecutive days rather than the traditional five. The fifth day is either a day off or a "floating" day, which can be taken off at the employee's discretion. In Kaszoni's case, Fridays are always off, and no out-of-work emails or weekend work is entertained.

In addition to giving every Friday off, they also provide the best pay in the industry. Other benefits include 33 days of yearly vacation (including bank holidays) with an additional seven days of full payment for sick days, regular pizza days, free health and well-being support, beer and smoothie Thursdays, and company activities.

Not only that, but the company also offers brand new AirPods, a pension at work, a £1,000 annual training budget, hybrid working from home, free gym membership, a competitive rewards structure, and incredibly kind and polite team members.

Also Read: 'Empathy Is The Solution:' How Empathy Helps Build A Healthy Workplace & Employee Loyalty

