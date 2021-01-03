"I Was Disturbed By Her Sad State": Telangana Cop Builds New Home For 70-Year-Old Woman

Bandipelli Rajamma, a 70-year-old woman, hailing from Lakshminarayanapuram village in Warangal district of Telangana lost her home during last year's floods. However, this new year has brought her a fresh lease of life as a Palakurthi Sub Inspector comes forward to build her a new home after learning about her plight.

The sub-inspector named, Gundrathi Satish met Rajamma in October when he was engaged in rescue and rehabilitation operations for flood victims Telangana. Many residents of the state lost their homes due to the floods and their normal lives were affected.

After the sub-inspector held a brief interaction with Rajamma, he helped her to shift her to a government shelter.

Rajamma had no one to look after her and she lived alone in extreme poverty. She lost both her daughter-in-law and grand-daughter due to snake bite. Her son is a person with disabilities and he also abandoned her as he could not take care of her.

However, after learning Rajamma's plight, Satish was quite disturbed. As soon as he completed his rehabilitation work for the floods, he met Rajamma and offered to build her a new house. Her old house was in a dilapidated state.

The total cost required for construction amounted for ₹1,60,000 with the help of donors and Satish contributed half the amount. The new house was constructed in a period of less than three months.



For many years, Satish has been doing philanthropic work and is even a part of a group called 'Helping Hands'. Through this group, Satish collected the donation money required for the house construction.



"Rajamma's story upset me, I wanted to do something to help her out of the misery. So I thought of constructing a stable house for her," said Satish as reported by The NewsMinute.



Apart from building a new house, Rajamma was also provided with essential supplies that would last for least six months along with monetary help.



The wife of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Usha too came forward in providing necessary help to Rajamma. She provided rice, grocery supplies along with some money to Rajamma.



The Telangana police have proudly shared their colleague's work on social media and it gathered appreciation from many.

#WarangalPolice #Palakurthy SI Gundrathi Satish build a house for the old woman as New year's gift which collapsed during rains in monsoon. @cpwrlc pic.twitter.com/uYRxJNJa1n — Telangana State Police (@TelanganaCOPs) January 1, 2021

