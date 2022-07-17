In what can only be described as truly an act of tremendous quick thinking and bravery from a couple of cops; after a man was just a few moments away from being run over by a train at the KR Puram Railway Station in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred in broad daylight when a man while walking on the railway platform, fell off it onto the tracks all of a sudden after losing his balance, and there was an onrushing train streaming towards him. However, railway officials instantly rushed to save him, and a CCTV clip of it was released by the Ministry of Railways on July 16, showcasing the brave act.



The video clip mentioned above, shared by the ministry's official Twitter handle, shows the CCTV footage of a man who fell off the station platform and landed on the tracks in frontof an onrushing train.

Prompt Resonse On The Platform

Realising the man's struggle to climb back onto the platform on time, railway personnel quickly ran to assist him from both sides of the tracks and somehow pulled him up to safety on the platform before anything severe happened. The train had pulled into the platform moments after the man was rescued.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Railways captioned their post with: "Prompt response by RPF personnel saved the precious life of a man who slipped and fell on tracks minutes before the arrival of a train at KR Puram Railway Station, Bengaluru."

Prompt response by RPF personnel saved the precious life of a man who slipped and fell on tracks minutes before the arrival of a train at KR Puram Railway Station, Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/P0CXy3JfvH — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 16, 2022

Netizens Laud Cops' Bravery!

After the railway ministry shared the video of the incident on their social handles, the clip went massively viral and already has over 11,000 likes, with netizens coming out to praise the group of brave and vigilant cops who did not think twice about their own safety before saving an innocent life.

Call of duty! The officer must be honored with national award. Great job,salute you,RPF. — Tajing Taki (@TajingTaki2) July 16, 2022

Good to see many many impressive improvements in railways.. looking forward for a new train between Bangalore and kumbakonam / mailadudurai soonest — ideamine group (@IdeamineG) July 16, 2022

Why this common people never helps in this situation.. they will come first if they need to beat someone — Rohan Shetty (@RohanShetty1984) July 16, 2022

I'm proud to be are police department and army officers 🪖🪖🪖 pic.twitter.com/9Up3Mu2ZHg — Vidhi Mahour (@mahour_vidhi) July 16, 2022

Salute to you brother . Great job . You save a life . What a great human and brave you are . — Venkat (@Venkat52191760) July 16, 2022

In another similar incident that took place just a few days ago, a woman had slipped in the gap between the platform and a rail coach at Uttar Pradesh Varanasi Cantonment station was also saved by a railway security personnel who was standing at the gate of a moving train held onto her hand.

