Caste discrimination
Netizens Laud Brave Cops For Saving Man, Who Slipped Off Railway Platform At Bengaluru Station

Image Credit: Twitter/RailMinIndia

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Karnataka,  17 July 2022 7:48 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Railways shared a video and said: "Prompt response by RPF personnel saved the precious life of a man who slipped and fell on tracks minutes before the arrival of a train at KR Puram Railway Station, Bengaluru."

In what can only be described as truly an act of tremendous quick thinking and bravery from a couple of cops; after a man was just a few moments away from being run over by a train at the KR Puram Railway Station in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred in broad daylight when a man while walking on the railway platform, fell off it onto the tracks all of a sudden after losing his balance, and there was an onrushing train streaming towards him. However, railway officials instantly rushed to save him, and a CCTV clip of it was released by the Ministry of Railways on July 16, showcasing the brave act.

The video clip mentioned above, shared by the ministry's official Twitter handle, shows the CCTV footage of a man who fell off the station platform and landed on the tracks in frontof an onrushing train.

Prompt Resonse On The Platform

Realising the man's struggle to climb back onto the platform on time, railway personnel quickly ran to assist him from both sides of the tracks and somehow pulled him up to safety on the platform before anything severe happened. The train had pulled into the platform moments after the man was rescued.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Railways captioned their post with: "Prompt response by RPF personnel saved the precious life of a man who slipped and fell on tracks minutes before the arrival of a train at KR Puram Railway Station, Bengaluru."

Netizens Laud Cops' Bravery!

After the railway ministry shared the video of the incident on their social handles, the clip went massively viral and already has over 11,000 likes, with netizens coming out to praise the group of brave and vigilant cops who did not think twice about their own safety before saving an innocent life.

In another similar incident that took place just a few days ago, a woman had slipped in the gap between the platform and a rail coach at Uttar Pradesh Varanasi Cantonment station was also saved by a railway security personnel who was standing at the gate of a moving train held onto her hand.

Also Read: Kerala Becomes First Indian State To Have Its Personal Internet Service Called 'K-Fon'- Here's All You Need To Know

