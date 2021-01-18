In A First, Bihar Police Gives Nod To Appoint Members Of Transgender Community

In a major step towards an inclusive and equitable society, the Bihar Police will now recruit people from the transgender community into the force.

The New Indian Express reported that a resolution was passed by the state home department in this matter on Thursday, January 14 which stated that members from the community could be appointed up to the level of Assistant Sub-Inspector.

The recruitment would be based on the population of the community. Accordingly, for every 500 appointments, a transgender would be inducted. The recruitment could be done directly or by a routine competitive process.

Reports have pointed out that a Superintendent of Police would be the competent authority for making direct appointments in this regard. Meanwhile, DIG rank officers would be empowered to recruit eligible ones in the rank of ASI and constable through set norms of appointments.

The state police is reportedly set to issue an advertisement regarding recruitment to 10,000 posts of constables soon.

"Government has taken steps for their recruitment in state police with which they would be integrated in the organization. We will do our best for them on the basis of their count in which they would get recruited after examination," said DGP Sanjeev Kumar Singhal to The Times of India.

As per the 2011 Census, there are 40,287 transgenders among 10.41 crore people of the state. On the issue of shortlisting the eligible candidate, the paper stated that the parameters of physical fitness for transgender candidates would be equivalent to those required for female candidates. Additionally, they would require a certificate to establish resident proof and also of being transgender by the competent authority.

"As per proportional representation based on population of transgenders, Bihar Police can employ 51 transgenders as there are sanctioned strength of 1,30,243 police persons. It means 40 constables and 11 sub-inspectors can be appointed from among transgenders," said the home department resolution.



