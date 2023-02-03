Right To Hygiene! Bihar Brick Kiln Owners Group To Build Toilets For Girls In 450 State-Run Schools

Earlier in January 2023, President Droupadi Murmu stated that steps such as the construction of separate toilets in schools for girls and schemes related to menstrual hygiene led to a sharp decline in the dropout rate of girl students. While addressing the Parliament, she noted that the government is removing all obstacles from education to a career for the "daughters." Working jointly toward this goal, Bihar's brick kiln owner's association have volunteered to construct toilets for girls in the state-run secondary and higher secondary schools.

450 Schools To Ensure Facilities For Girl Children

The lack of adequate hygiene facilities has been observed as one of the major barriers to school attendance and the education of children, especially girls. Children spend a significant part of their day at school, and the quality of water, sanitation, and hygiene impact their life immensely. Several research studies from the past have shown how girls drop out of school due to a lack of access and proper facilities for menstrual hygiene and sanitation.

Acting up on this concern, Bihar Int Nirmata Sangh (BINS) - a brick kiln owners' association, has volunteered to construct toilets for girls in the state-run secondary and higher secondary schools. The association had already constructed several toilets in schools in Katihar, Madhepura, Begusarai, West and East Champaran, and Saran districts. Now they aim to build toilets in 450 schools across the state within the coming three to four months.

BINS President Murari Kumar said that they had forwarded the proposal to the education department and the Women and Child Development Corporation (WDC). The aim is to create a safe and secure environment for girls in their schools. Talking about their decision to construct the toilets, Kumar added, "We want our daughters not to drop out due to lack of toilets."

Prioritising Menstrual Hygiene

Additional Chief Secretary of the education department, Dipak Kumar Singh, said that the proposal from BINS has been received. A report by India Today stated that respective education officers would be providing BINS a list of schools where construction or renovation of toilets for girl students is required.

Welcoming the initiative, the WDC chairperson and managing director Harjot Kaur Bamhrah spoke of the many measures adopted to ensure proper hygiene facilities for girl students. The WDC, in association with the education department, is installing sanitary pad dispensers in the schools. Since 2016, they also have a scheme in place under which girls are given ₹300 each for maintaining their menstrual hygiene.

Also Read: 35.5 Crore Women Don't Have Access To Toilet In India: Report