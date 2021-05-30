Bengaluru Doctor Runs Mobile Clinic To Treat COVID-19 Patients At Their Homes, Charges Zero

Dr Sunil Kumar Hebbi (37) completes his sleep in the day after attending patients in the morning and working the night shift at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) COVID Care Centre Bengaluru's Goripalya.

For the past decade, Dr Hebbi has been running a mobile clinic to treat people in their homes. To cater to the current health crisis, he now attends COVID-19 infected patients. He runs a foundation, 'Matru Siri', to treat the poor free of charge, The New Indian Express reported.

He runs the mobile clinic in the morning and works the night shift at COVID Care Centre. On average, he treats 10-12 patients a day, covering approximately 120km.

After raising ₹ 2 lakh from close associates, he updated his vehicle with an ECG machine, oxygen concentrator and cylinder, besides having medicines for common illnesses such as cold, cough, and fever.

"I generally deal with mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. I first inquire about the patient's vitals and try my best to offer telemedicine service. If the situation demands it, I drive to the patients' homes," the media quoted Hebbi as saying.

The doctor provides free medicines to the poor at his expense. His dedication towards his profession and humanitarian deeds speaks volume.

"I lost my brother's son a few days ago to the virus. My family insisted that I stop the mobile clinic, but the cries for help from patients were just unbearable. I had to resume the day after his death," Hebbi said.

He is now looking forward to buying a second-hand Tempo Traveller, as the current vehicle does not accommodate all the required equipment.

Dr Hebbi started the mobile clinic in 2011 with just people working full time, himself and nurse. However, an assistant doctor and a nurse volunteered later. He earlier worked at BGS Hospital in Bengaluru for several years.

Apart from providing medical assistance, Hebbi makes sure he helps people in every way possible. Last week, he drove a man to a nearby hospital, as the patients could not afford the ambulance service charges of ₹ 12,000 for a 3 km distance.

