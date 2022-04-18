UP: Saharanpur Police Operates Bailout Cafe To Bring Citizens Closer In Informal Setting

An unusual leisure place named 'Bailout Cafe' has been established inside the police line of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur city. The cafe is different from other places because the police themselves run it.

Aakash Tomar, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Saharanpur, pitched the idea of the cafe in December. The work has been under process until inauguration on April 9 by IPS Sharad Sachan, Inspector General of Police (IG), Saharanpur.

Preeti Yadav, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), designed the cafe while managing the duty.

Yadav said, "The idea of a cafe was sanctioned by the SSP, and we began working on it in December. It was quite an uphill task since all of it had to be managed while the police duties continued. Even elections took place in between. But we wanted to create a unique space for everyone," quoted The Indian Express.

Services Provided

The SSP said that the rates of the entities available in the cafe are set comparatively lower than the market to spare the police officials from some burden. All police personnel will get a 10% discount on minimum dining order of Rs 250 on their ID.

The cafe would serve as a nice relaxing place for everyone within the police line premises. It also provides a party hall and kitty lawn which can be booked for parties or small functions.

The SSP mentioned that this is a complete vegetarian cafe and that they have tried to cause minimum harm to nature. He said that they had used Waste-Junk Products to furnish this creative space.

While speaking to The Logical Indian, Tomar said, "I am sure people will like it and now think about police from a different perspective. The proceeds from the cafe will go to the department's coffers.

Features Of Cafe

SSP Tomar stated that this cafe is dedicated to every policeman who works day-night and doesn't have any quality time to spend with their families.

The cafe is designed in the place of a tumbled down police canteen, which barely had a proper seating arrangement. However, the renovated site now has bright colours so that the police officers can spend some quality time after concluding their arduous duties.

It has a stone wall with diverse words depicting people's sentiments about the police. These words such as 'corrupt', 'rude' and 'scary' resulted from a survey where people described the police in one word. This wall aims to bring residents and the police close in an informal setting and further improve their image among the citizens.

All the material used in the Bailout Cafe is either recycled or sourced from the local market. It has a fountain created with bottles as conduits, bubs fitted in cheese graters doubling up as lamps, messages on wood boards built from leftover furniture in manufacturing, etc.

