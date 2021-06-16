Assam: This Man Is On A Mission To Make Dhubri COVID Free

Dipankar Mazumder is on a journey of a different kind. A medical representative by profession, the 36-year-old has taken it upon himself to convince people about the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines amid reports of vaccine hesitancy.

Mazumder has been going around from doorstep to doorstep in Dhubri on his motorcycle trying to dispel myths and misinformation about the vaccines. Also known as the vaccine man, he has been able to persuade about 80 people to get the jab. Mazumder said that there are still some people who do not have a smartphone or have a clue about the vaccine process.

Focus On Daily Wage Earners

Currently, his focus is on daily wage earners, especially women and senior citizens. The process was not smooth, he admits.

"Initially, it was a huge challenge counselling locals who were reluctant to take the dose as rumours were being spread over its after-effects," he told The New Indian Express.

Now, however, people have started coming forward on their own, he added. Mazumder's efforts have earned has earned him appreciation and district officials.

Vaccination In Assam

The vaccination exercise for the 18+ group in Assam is most likely to come to a halt in the state as the stock has plummeted to about 20,000. However, the Chief Minister of the state appealed to the youngsters to have patience till the new consignment of jabs arrives in the first week of June.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the supply of vaccines to Assam would increase by 30% in June, 50% in July and then in August there would be no scarcity.

