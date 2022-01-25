All section
Aiding Development! Centre Plans To Improve Maths And Language Skills In 8 Districts

Image Credit: Unsplash, Wikipedia, Wikipedia, Wikipedia, Wikipedia

Uplifting
India,  25 Jan 2022 10:47 AM GMT

The Centre has chosen Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh, Sambalpur in Odisha, Diu and Telangana's Adilabad amongst several others to improve mathematics and language skills of students in grade 3 to 5.

The Union government has selected eight districts among 142 districts for improving mathematics and improving the language skills of students in classes III to V. Changlang from Arunachal Pradesh, Diu, Sambalpur in Odisha, Telangana's Adilabad, Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh, Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh and Yavatmal in Maharashtra are the eight chosen districts based on the National Achievement Survey of 2017. The government aims for saturation coverage of its schemes and services across these districts and the aspirational districts. The Centre has identified 15 ministries and has selected 142 districts that are weak on specific parameters.

Centre's Twin Objectives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked District Magistrates over a virtual conference to ensure 100 per cent saturation of government services emphasized the need to work with the same collective approach in these 142 districts, which are the already existing 112 'aspirational' districts, The Hindu reported. The government's twin objectives included saturation coverage of several government services and filling in the gaps in pockets of under-development. The government has also set up key monitoring parameters for 15 industries which are a part of the plan. Moreover, states and central ministries and departments would nominate senior nodal officers to form a roadmap for the districts to achieve their designated targets.

Several Ministries Involved

Health ministries of states along with the Centre, women and child development, departments of school education and literacy, department of financial services, department of animal husbandry, the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, department of rural development, ministry of electronics and information technology, tourism ministry, department of agriculture and farmers' welfare, department of telecom, ministry of development of the north-eastern region, drinking water and sanitation department, department of social justice and the ministry of tribal affairs are a part of the union government initiative.

Also Read: National Voter's Day: How Inclusive Elections Have Been For Women, Third Gender In Past 75 Yrs?

