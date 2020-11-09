Youngsters in the remote town of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh have come forward to build a community library for inspiring the locals to read more books. They have utilized a dismantled government structure to build the library.

Through this, they want to inspire young minds and take up reading seriously. For achieving this, they have turned into masons and carpenters and by coming together, they have successfully built a community library.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, was praiseworthy for all the students who have come forward for this initiative. The entire work was finished in 40 days under the supervision of the All Tawang District Students' Union (ATDSU). Around 15 universities, college and school students had come forward for their service.

Students from #Tawang worked together to build this beautiful #CommunityLibrary. The entire construction work of reinforcing, shuttering, carpentry, masonry, roofing etc were all done by students. Due to hardworking environment, average youths here possesses such work skills. pic.twitter.com/5phHnh7OhW — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 8, 2020

The ATDSU pointed that "district library" in the town could not cater to all citizens.

Pema Tsering, who is a student leader and also in-charge of the library construction committee, said that books are rare to find here as Tawang is a remote district. As they observed that not many people read books these days, they wanted to inspire others to get back to their reading habit especially the youth.

The library cost around ₹6.5 lakh. It is half concrete and half wooden and the roofing is done with CGI sheets. Tsering said that they have utilized money from the union's fund and even received assistance from their well-wishers for completing the community library.

Sharing further information about the library, Tsering said that it will be different from other libraries in the state. It will mainly have inspirational books, comics etc for children.

With many people getting to know about the library through social media, they have reached out and shown interest in sharing books. Till now, many students have donated their used books.

Tsering said that it is expected that with this community library, the youth will get inspired to adopt the habit of reading books. Further, they're planning to hand the library over to the state's education department for its better management.

