Humanising Prisons! Arunachal Pradesh Lays Foundation Of States First Central Jail; Names It Correctional Centre

Image Credits: Arunachal24, The New Indian Express

Humanising Prisons! Arunachal Pradesh Lays Foundation Of State's First Central Jail; Names It Correctional Centre

Arunachal Pradesh,  24 Dec 2022 7:18 AM GMT

With one of the country's lowest crime rates, Arunachal Pradesh establishes its first-ever Central jail-turned-correctional home and hopes to rehabilitate inmates in society by humanising prison systems.

Prison systems have, over time, undergone multiple reforms to ensure that prisoners are treated with dignity and given a second chance at life. Many countries have worked toward improving prison conditions, the effectiveness of their penal systems, implementing alternatives to incarceration, and facilitating rehabilitation. Unsafe and unsanitary prisons grew into being considered a violation of both ethical grounds and constitutional laws.

In India, one such positive step has now been adopted by the prison systems of Arunachal Pradesh, which has moved to "humanise" its prisons and rename its Central Jail as a "Correctional Centre." The Bhartiya Janata Party-ruled state government's decision will be the first such correctional home in the state and attempts to change the collective notion towards prisoners.

Reforming Prisons

One of the biggest challenges posed before the prison system is the rehabilitation of prisoners back into society after they serve their term. Prisoners are denied many opportunities and a decent livelihood even after serving their sentence due to the stigma attached. The system hopes to humanise the prisons through the correctional facilities and ensure that prisoners become integral members of society after their release.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, with this idea in mind, laid the foundation stone of the state's first Central Jail and announced that it would be named "Correctional Centre."

According to a report by the New Indian Express, this would be a huge step in moving away from dehumanising notions attached to prisoners. He further ensured that every effort is being made to ensure that the prison facilities are reformed to provide prisoners with skills and opportunities required for "their meaningful rehabilitation as productive and participative members of society."

Back To The Society

The state government has decided to continue to impart education among prison inmates by collaborating with Rajiv Gandhi University through the provision of distance education. Through this means, every inmate is given the opportunity to educate themselves, be involved in skill development activities and receive employment as they return to society. The CM also conveyed that presently two inmates have applied for post-graduate courses, while three are starting their graduate-level courses within the correctional centres.

Arunachal has one of India's lowest crime rates, and the state is also known for its speedy and scientific investigations. The CM commented on the same lines and stated that the government continues to focus on upholding the finest tenets of the criminal justice system. Through the foundational stone laid for their correctional centre, they would protect the rights of both victims and accused, along with maintaining law and order.

Also Read: 'Committed To Bring Reforms': In A First, Tamil Nadu DGP Dines With Prisoners, Sets Example For Officials

