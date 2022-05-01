Home As Visualised By Artists With Autism: 8 Of Them Paint Their Dream Homes On Canvas

As a major global health issue, autism needs to gain more understanding. Each year, World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated on April 2 globally to spread awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), a neurodevelopmental disorder that distorts the communication and social interaction skills of a person. Subsequently, the entire month is dedicated to raising awareness about this pertinent condition. Approximately 1 in 500 or more than 2.16 million people have autism.

On this occasion, eight artists with autism from 4 different cities were commissioned to paint their version of "a dream home" & the original Artworks which they created talks about their diverse abilities. They bring a very unique perspective and let us take you to their realm and show you the world from their point of view.

Grandma's Cot by R. Kedhar

Grandparents form an important pillar in a child's life but in R. Kedhar's life, grandma's bedroom is a favourite place, a place to be with her, a place to rejuvenate, explore, and evolve. He is 21 years old and was born in Hyderabad. He was diagnosed with autism when he was 4 years old. He chose art to express himself when verbal communication didn't develop. Later, some of his teachers encouraged him to explore his art further.

My Aquarium, My House by Rupak Munje



Rupak Munje is from Chennai and has Autism Spectrum Disorder, he has curated more than 200 paintings, and 38 shows in art galleries and online. He has recently won the STIR UP 2020 International Competition and was honoured with the Rising Star Award at India's biggest online art contest ORA 2020 by Mojarto.

Shoe-house by Prithvi Ramkumar

An artist is a storyteller with a paintbrush but a picture is worth a thousand words. Prithvi Ramkumar believes in this philosophy as he loves poetries and stories but canvas and brushes are his first love. The 19-year-old from Chennai, picturises his dream home as a 'smart shoe house', which is as tall as clouds and as grounded as grass, telling us the story of every achievable dream.

Cat's Realm by M. Mithun

Born in Bangalore, 18 years old M. Mithun is doing home schooling. He helps his mother with household chores and gets really happy when someone appreciates his artwork. For M. Mithun, a dream home is where a happy cat can sit relaxed and enjoy nature; he sees the world through a cat's eye in his painting. He brings the cat alive on the canvas with his magical brushes which he uses as a magician's wand.

The Leafy Courtyard by Sridhar Rangrajan

Sridhar Rangrajan is a working professional. He was born in Banglore and was diagnosed with mild autism at a very young age. He is working at SAP LABS for the last 9 years and exhibited his paintings at SAP LABS India Office and sold 8 paintings during World Autism Awareness Day. He visualises his home as a nature's lap, filled with green plants and trees.

Football Euphoria by Swaminathan Manivannam

History is the mirror to the present and the lesson for the future. Swaminathan Manivannam's paintings show his love for historical buildings. Growing up in Chennai, he loved observing historical monuments and soon started sketching them. His artworks bedeck murals, logos, offices, letterheads, etc. You can also find his art pieces wreathing Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand's letterheads and visiting cards. His idea of home is playing football with friends. He showcased his magic with a paintbrush.

Vase of Hopes by Sarang Jaltare

They say there's no age to study. We say there's no age to paint. Our next artist is 21 years old and from Hyderabad. He has a Bachelor's in Fine Arts. Sarang Sachin Jaltare was born in Hyderabad and was diagnosed withAutism Spectrum disorder. He's learning instruments like tabla, keyboard, guitar. He has shown his 'dream home' as a flower vase.

Bright and Shiny by Devansh Maurya

Devansh Maurya was born in Pune and was diagnosed with severe autism when he was 2 and a half years old. While teaching him his mother noticed that he had a knack for colours. His painting has been exhibited at Geneva Centre for Autism, Virtual Symposium 2020. Other than painting, he enjoys playing the piano. He finds solace in his artwork. His depiction of a dream home is a bright and colourful road leading to the beautiful and serene house.

Each artist, through their paintings, has demonstrated their ability to add more appeal to homes with striking forms, colours and strokes. It raises awareness, shows the creativity of individuals on the Autism spectrum & teaches you to appreciate differences.

All these 8 Paintings have been displayed in Design Café Experience Centre MG Road till May 1. You can visit here to learn more about the Artists with Disabilities who have created these masterpieces.

