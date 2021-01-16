Indian Army's New Innovations At Display: 'Microcopter' And World's First Universal Bulletproof Jacket

An Indian Army officer has developed a 'microcopter' which can be used by the Army to carry out surveillance inside a building or room in which terrorists are hiding. This unique microcopter has been developed by Lieutenant Colonel GYK Reddy.

For checking whether the micro drone could be successfully operated, the trials have been carried out by a Para Special Forces battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further improvements to improve the design on the micro drone are being carried out. As reported by ANI, the Indian Army has also signed a contract for acquiring the Switch drone for surveillance along the borders.

According to Mohit Bansal, Idea Forge, the vertical take-off and landing drone has the capacity to fly for at least two hours at a maximum altitude of 4,500 metres. Previously, the firm had also developed the Netra drone with DRDO.

Apart from this ingenious innovation, Indian Army Major Anoop Mishra has developed the world's first universal bulletproof jacket. The jacket is named 'Shakti' and it is said to be the world's first flexible body armour, which can be used by both male and female combatants.

These drones were displayed at an event to showcase the internal innovation by the Indian Army in Delhi.

This is not the first time that Major Anoop who is also an officer of the Indian Army's College of Military Engineering has made a breakthrough innovation.

Back in February 2020, he developed a ballistic helmet, which has the ability to stop an AK-47 bullet round fired from a distance of 10 meters.

Apart from this, he had also developed a full-body protection bulletproof jacket which can withstand even sniper rifles. After Major Anoop received gunshots on his vintage bulletproof jacket, he ventured into the development of bulletproof jackets.

Earlier, the Indian Army's College of Military Engineering jointly with a private firm had developed India's first and world's cheapest gunshot locator. It can locate the exact location of the bullet from a distance of 400 meters which will help to locate and neutralise terrorists faster.



The innovations by the Indian Army Officers were displayed at the Ideas and Innovation Compendium 2021 that was held in Delhi. It showcased the talent and innovation of Indian Army Officers and many of them were even felicitated for their work.

