Andhra Pradesh: NGO Sets Up 'Wall Of Happiness' For Welfare Of Poor

Swarnandhra Seva Samstha, a non-profit organisation in Andhra Pradesh has come up with a 'Wall of Happiness' initiative in Lalacheruvu in Rajamahendravaram district.

The initiative aims to distribute the used and unused products in good condition which samaritans wish to donate. The wall has 20 almirahs and shelves, where samaritans can put their used and unused clothes for the people in need.

The organisation is a brainchild of IAS officer Vijaya Krishnan who wished to serve the needy people. Speaking to the media, Swarnandhra chief Gubbala Rambabu informed that the initiative was started in 2016, on Diwali festival, and has been a success ever since, receiving a positive response from people.



Besides setting up the wall, the organisation has distributed blankets, wheelchairs, tricycles, hospital beds and other aids to the specially-abled people and senior citizens in the Godavari district in Maharashtra. Rambabu said the organisation acts as a bridge between haves and have-nots and strives for the well being of the underprivileged section, The New Indian Express reported.

"One small contribution can make a big difference in others' lives. People must come forward to donate things for the use of poor and needy people," Rambabu said.

He listed out the organisation's activities, from conducting free medical and blood donation drives, provision of vocational training to women and youth, to running night shelters for the homeless.

