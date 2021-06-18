Amid Rising Prices, Kerala Petrol Pump Gives Away 3 Litres Of Fuel For Free

A a time when fuel prices are shooting through the roof, this petrol pump in Kerala gave three litres of fuel free of cost to all autorickshaw drivers who drove in.

Kudukoli Pump at Perla in Enmakaje gram panchayat is situated on the Karnataka- Kerala border. It gave petrol, and diesel-free of cost from 6.30 am on Monday, June 14, reported The New Indian Express.

On that given day, the price of petrol at the pump was ₹ 97.70 and diesel was ₹ 93.11 per litre. The Indian Oil fuel station is owned by Abdulla Madumoole, who stays in Abu Dhabi.

311 Autos Filled Up By End Of The Day

On his Twitter handle, Madumoole wrote that they were able to fill 311 autos by the end of the day. He also said that his town has only about 100 autos. Still, on that day, people came from far off places from the far off places, He also alleged on his Twitter handle that dealers' association had pressurised him to stop the free distribution of fuel as they claimed that it was affecting other pumps.

Shocking ! Pressure from dealers' association to stop my charity work, their claim is it affects other pumps. My counter attack - let all pumps do small charities, you can't stop me. https://t.co/dNzLLqpixb — ABDULLA MADUMOOLE ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲ ಮಾದುಮೂಲೆ (@AMadumool) June 14, 2021

The fuel station is estimated to have given away petrol and diesel worth around ₹ 1 lakh free of cost. Sanjeeva Maipady was one among the auto-drivers who drove 15km from Neerchal to get the free diesel. He said that in his 37 years as an auto driver, he never saw a fuel station giving petrol or diesel for free.

Rising Petrol Prices

Fuel prices were increased for the 10th time this month on Friday, June 18. Petrol in Delhi will cost ₹96.93 per litre, and diesel is currently retailing at ₹87.69. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹103.08 per litre, and for diesel, consumers will have to pay ₹95.14 per litre.

Also Read: Report Says Indian IT Firms To Slash 3 Million Jobs, Nasscom Responds