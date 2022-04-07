This Kerala Woman Is Going On An All-India Solo Bike Ride To Pay Tribute To Soldiers & Their Widows

Ambika Krishna, a radio jockey (RJ) at Akashvani Rainbow 107.5, is the widow of Air Force officer Sivaraj H and has decided to go on an All-India solo ride expedition as a tribute to soldiers and their widows. The RJ strives to inspire others alike through her ride that connects all the 25 Rainbow stations across the country.

Krishna will start her journey on April 10 (Monday) and is expected to conclude the ride in under 50 days. District collector Jaffar Malik will flag off her solo ride from the Kakkanad region of Kochi city.

Lost Husband At A Very Young Age

Krishna lost her husband at a very young age of 19 while she was pursuing her graduation in 1997. At the time, she was a B Com student and mother to a three-month-old daughter whose responsibility lay solely on her shoulders.

She recalls that at the time, she had many pending papers to clear and had to finish her graduation to stand eligible for good placement on compassionate grounds. She said, "I had to complete my graduation to be eligible for good placement on compassionate grounds. So, some of my friends took care of my daughter Arya, when I went to college, and some others taught me the missing portions," quoted The New Indian Express.

Early Job, Career

Krishna began learning computer skills and bagged a job as an accountant. Amid this, she took off to learn cost accounting and, in 2008, registered herself at the Cochin chapter of the Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India (ICWAI), where she continued for a year and quit at inter.

In the same year, Krishna joined the Akashvani as a part-time casual assignee. She recalls working at Akashvani to pursue her passion as an RJ, which changed her life for the better. She said, "These engagements had a very positive effect on me. It made me a more responsible person. Now, I am proud that this job lets me gather information as well as impart it to the public. I consider my days at Akashvani a turning point in my life. It helped me to fight against all odds in life with mental fortitude and raise my daughter to be a socially committed and hard-working person. Now, she is working as a designer in Infosys," reported the publication.

Support System

Krishna's fighting spirit from a young age that seems to stand taller against all odds is a motivation to many. She expresses her gratitude towards Akashvani, especially deputy director-general Sethumadhavan P, Rainbow PEX Anitha Varma, RJ friends and audience, her mentor Chandramohan Pillai from Qatar and Air Force Wing Commander Anand Dubey for their incredible support through her life journey.

For the RJ's solo All-India expedition, all the stations have been given a heads up and directed to offer help in case of emergency.

She says that she wants to do more for the rising generation. She reveals that the idea of a solo Indian ride came to her mind after the feeling of being independent. She notes that her life has made her realise that everything is possible if one has the potential and self-confidence.

