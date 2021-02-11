Allahabad High Court Orders Free Treatment To Poor Woman Suffering From Cancer

Taking a diversion from the conventional rulings, the Allahabad High Court heard a plea of a young man seeking help for treatment of his ailing mother and responded by asking a hospital to provide medical aid free of cost.

According to NDTV, the court asked the Lucknow King George's Medical University (KGMU) to provide free treatment and also asked Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya Institute of Medical Sciences and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) to coordinate with the former for her treatment.

The Lucknow bench of justices DK Upadhaya and Manish Kumar while issuing the order also directed the KGMU's chief superintendent to inform the court of the details of the treatment being extended by March 24.

The plea was filed by an unemployed youth Sauhard Lakhanpal. Son of a freelance journalist, Sauhard had moved the court in person to plead his case personally after his mother was diagnosed with cancer by the KGMU in April 2020.

However, the court, later appointed advocate Murli Manohar Srivastava as amicus curiae (someone who is not a party to the case but offers information). Srivastava had told the court that the petitioner's father was a freelance journalist and his ailing mother was a housewife. The petitioner was unemployed and was struggling to make ends meet with negligible income.

"In such circumstances, the petitioner is faced with a gigantic task of treatment of his mother," Srivastava said.

The paper also reported that the petitioner was granted ₹ 75,000 from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund for his mother's treatment but the amount was not sufficient.

