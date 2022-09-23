All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
All-Women Market To Soon Enter Lucknows Streets To Promote Female Traders- Heres All You Need To Know

Image Credits: Travel Triangle and Hindustan Times

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

All-Women Market To Soon Enter Lucknow's Streets To Promote Female Traders- Here's All You Need To Know

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Uttar Pradesh,  23 Sep 2022 6:21 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

The exclusive market is to open up in Lucknow's Charbagh area on October 19. It is expected to increase the opportunities for women traders, entrepreneurs and make them financially strong.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The stone-laying ceremony of an exclusive all-women market is all set to be held on October 19, according to the Mayor of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Sanyukta Bhatia. A concept that was initially proposed in March, during International Women's Day, the corporation has been able to dedicate space and frame the works behind the same over time.

The market would be one-of-its-kind in Lucknow, and it became even more special as it was launched under the first ever woman mayor elected to the Lucknow Corporation, one of the biggest municipal corporations in India. The site was recently visited by the Mayor, and she gave an insight into the project that would be turned into reality by October.

Setting The Ground

The final provisions for the all-women market have been laid out by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, along with a budget allocation that would ensure the end-to-end features are met as planned. The market, designed to promote business among female entrepreneurs and traders, will create a space that encourages financial empowerment and independence among women.

Bhatia recently visited the site allocated for the market and inspected it along with the city engineer, junior engineer and architect of the project. Based on the observations, the engineers have been directed to proceed with the first phase of vacating the land and conducting soil testing.

As per reports by the Business Standard, the market would be a three-storeyed structure which can house up to 125 shops of 12.50 square metres. There would be additional facilities such as an underground parking area of 2,848 square metres, which can accommodate 40 four-wheelers at a time.

Envisioning Equal Participation In Economy And Labour Force

Speaking to the media houses, Bhatia said that she would "want women to be empowered in the true sense. They will only get empowered when they are financially strong and start earning themselves." Calling the market a space that would work towards fulfilling the dream of women's empowerment, she noted that it would also create a remarkable transformation within the economic structure.

Adding to this, she said that the majority of shops around Lucknow are run exclusively by men and have set up a male dominance within the economic contributions. Women, on the other hand, were limited to the role of salesperson for the longest time. The all-women market would focus on giving opportunities solely to women traders, businesswomen and entrepreneurs and would also be mostly run by women staff.

A similar initiative was launched in Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation, where a shopping complex was constructed exclusively to generate employment for women.

Also Read: Women's Participation Remains Less Amid Rising Popularity Of Gig Economy, Know Why

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Women Empowerment 
All-women market 
Exclusive market 
Lucknow Municipal Corporation 
Women Entrepreneurs 

Must Reads

Scripted Video Showing Journalist Asking Questions To Teachers At A School Goes Viral With False Claims!
From Waste To Words: Garbage Dump In Delhi Repurposed Into Library To Benefit Marginalised People
No, Patanjali Is Not Selling Beef Biryani Spices; Viral Images Is Edited!
54% Of Indians Trust News They Receive On Whatsapp, 77% Trust News In General: Reuters Study
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X