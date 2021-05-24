Students Lend Helping Hand, Set Up 'Hello Doctor' Tele-Clinic Service For COVID-19 Response

Although the second wave of the pandemic is affecting the youngsters in terms of virus infection and mentally with an uncertain future, this has not stopped them from coming to the forefront in strengthening the country's fight against the outbreak.

One such student-led initiative is a free tele-clinic service for those displaying COVID symptoms. The Karnataka committee of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has enabled the teleconsultation service from May 22.

Around 30-40 doctors have been engaged for the purpose and are doing it free of charge. They provide free expert guidance on home isolation and primary treatment for COVID-19 as well as counselling those in distress.

Vinay Chandra, the AIDSO State Secretariat Member, and Bangalore District Treasurer had told The New Indian Express that student volunteers across the state have been assigned to spread the word.

The consultations will be conducted in two sessions — one hour each from Monday to Saturday (9-10 AM and 4-5 PM) and three sessions (10-11 AM; 12 PM-1 PM; 5-6 PM) will be conducted on Sunday.

Individuals can book appointments through the following numbers: 9164220387, 9035762866, 8951824630, 9538627750, 8880744437, 9632127094.

Karnataka Fights COVID

Karnataka emerged as the worst-affected state amid the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. However, with stricter lockdown rules, the state has been witnessing a dip in the daily active cases.

On Sunday, May 23, it registered 25,979 new infections which was below the 30,000-mark for reportedly the second time in the month of May. However, new fatalities spiked with 626 patients succumbing to the virus, pushing the death toll to 25,282.

