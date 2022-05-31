All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Heres All You Need To Know About Indias First Solar Boat Aditya On Its Fifth Anniversary

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Twitter/ Pinarayi Vijayan

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Here's All You Need To Know About India's First Solar Boat 'Aditya' On Its Fifth Anniversary

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Kerala,  31 May 2022 9:35 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Aditya, from NavAlt Boats, is a sun-powered commuter ferry The boat makes 22 trips with 75 people on board – that’s 580,000 people a year – and the charging cost to top up the batteries is US$2.60 per day.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Aditya became India's first solar-powered boat and the largest solar-powered boat in the country in 2017. Built by NavAlt Solar & Electric Boats for Kerala State Water Transport Department, the boat became the first commercially viable solar-powered vehicle in India and the World.

The boat has a seating capacity of 75 passengers for a single trip and can run comfortably for six hours without any external charge. The boat boasts of the highest safety standards after being built under the IRS (Indian Register of Shipping) class, guaranteeing the highest reliability standards.

Ferries 5,80,000 People In A Year

The NavAlt team started designing the ferry in 2014 with advanced material and state-of-the-art design. Lighter materials like Aluminium and GRP were used, which drastically reduced the ferry's weight on water. The boat makes 22 trips with 75 people on board – that's 580,000 people a year – and the charging cost to top up the batteries is US$2.60 – two dollars and sixty cents a day – preventing the burning of 58,000 litres of diesel and saving ₹4,612,000 – US$ 65,000 a year, LiveMint reported.

A typical ferry boat operating in the Vaikom-Thavanakkadavu sector, a distance of only 2.8 km, charges only four rupees for each side. However, it costs around 100 litres of fuel per day for 22 trips it would make. Since solar ferries function without any engines, the fuel costs are not applicable. While on the one hand, Aditya costs US$ 79 per month for its operational expenses, diesel-run boats cost nearly US$2867.

Aditya is also a proud recipient of the First Gussies Award for the Best Electric Ferry in the World in memory of Gustave Trouvé and the Solar Impulse Foundation Efficient Solution Label as a profitable and eco-friendly solution. Since it was a one-of-its-kind idea, the government of India and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy agreed to sponsor the project.

Also Read: Centre Approves PM's Employment Generation Scheme Until 2026 At Rs 13,554 Crores

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
ADITYA 
NavAlt 
Solar Boat 
Costs 

Must Reads

Latest Research Found Out The Cells Responsible For Self-Repairing Human Heart After Cardiac Arrest
My Story: 'My Stepmother Poured Acid On My Face While I Was Asleep'
Here's All You Need To Know About India's First Solar Boat 'Aditya' On Its Fifth Anniversary
No, BJP Workers Were Not Banned From Entering Meerut Police Station As Claimed By Samajwadi Party
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X