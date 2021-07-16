Asha Kandra, A Sweeper From Jodhpur Is Now A Deputy Collector

The final result of the Rajasthan Administrative Service exam or RAS exam of 2018 was declared yesterday. A total of 2,023 candidates have been recommended for appointment after qualifying for the written test and interview. Among the qualified candidates is Asha Kandra, who works as a sweeper in Jodhpur Municipal Corporation.



Asha, a mother of two kids, will be soon posted as a deputy collector. She has become an overnight sensation and a role model for the young generation after clearing the prestigious civil service examinations.



Asha is a divorcee and has since then raised two kids on her own. However, she did not let the responsibilities of her children come in the way of her success.

Beating All Odds

After completing her graduation, she appeared for the Rajasthan Civil Service Examinations two years ago, but the result was postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. She landed a job in Jodhpur Municipal Corporation as a sweeper twelve days after appearing for the competitive exam. She continued to sweep the streets of Jodhpur while waiting patiently for her results.



Speaking with Times Now, Asha says that the discrimination she faced in society was the trigger point in her life that eventually became her inspiration. She believes that everything she has been able to achieve is the product of her hard work. She also added that she aspired to become an IAS officer but could not appear in the exams due to age limits.



Her happiness knew no bounds after the result was announced. Not only has she passed the examination, but she passed it with flying colours. She credits her success to her family members.



Meanwhile, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the state toppers and wished them luck. "Congratulations to Jhunjhunu's Mukta Rao, who topped #RASexam, Tonk's Manmohan Sharma, Jaipur's Shivakshi Khandal for securing 2nd & 3rd positions respectively & to all who have cleared the exam. It's a great opportunity to serve the state with dedication. My best wishes to them," he tweeted.

