Heartwarming Tale Of This Mother-Daughter Duo, Who Fulfilled Their Long-Time Dream Of Taking Kochi Boat Ride

Uplifting
Heartwarming Tale Of This Mother-Daughter Duo, Who Fulfilled Their Long-Time Dream Of Taking Kochi Boat Ride

Kerala,  11 Oct 2022 8:53 AM GMT

While it may seem like a small dream, this mother-daughter duo have wanted to take the Kochi boat ride for the longest time. Holding on to this dream dearly, they were finally able to see it come true with the help of a few panchayat members, neighbours, and a charitable project.

Many times people wait for the opportune moment to tick off things they wish to do. Be it a small or big dream, we tend to hold on to them in the hopes of fulfilling them someday. Trying to change this narrative, a charitable trust based in Kerala took a few elderly citizens on a simple boat ride that they all wished for and made their day with that small act of compassion.

A Bunch Of Excited Passengers

Peace Valley is a 2012 flagship project of the Human Care Foundation that works in the field of palliative care and paraplegic rehabilitation. They are a team of members who have identified the need for proper care and support systems and have set across housing projects, livelihood arrangements, efforts into mainstreaming vulnerable communities and so on. On World Mental Health Day, they undertook one such differential initiative and decided to take their residents for a ride across the city of Kochi.

The Kochi boat ride is known famously for holding the legacy of the city within its stretches of waters. Taking the residents along for the same, some among their excited passengers were 92-year-old Parukuttyamma and her 60-year-old daughter Omana.

Omana is visually-impaired, and Parukuttyamma has many age-related restraints, due to which she has kept travelling at a minimum. They had conveyed that it was one of their long-cherished dreams to go on a boat ride across Kochi together but could not afford it and did not have the time for it earlier as well.

The panchayat members and neighbours who came to know of this wish of theirs took it ahead with the Peace Valley and made the dream come true. A report by the New Indian Express quoted Peace Valley project coordinator Sabith Umer saying, "Throughout the journey, Parukuttyamma could be seen sitting near her daughter looking after her lovingly and describing the sights to her."

The trip that flagged off at 11 am from the Vyttila Water Metro terminal was seen off by Assistant Collector Harshil R Meena and returned after an entire round trip.

Apart from Parukuttyamma and Omana, there were about 60 other residents, including Shymol and Priya, who suffer from cerebral palsy. They were the first ones to board and made their way to the side seat that gives an unrestricted view of the shore and water, said Sabith.

The others also were affected by age-related or other issues, due to which they held back from going around in public transport. With a little support from the project volunteers, they were able to view Kochi city the way they wished to.

Also Read: Kerala Couple In Their 60s Fell In Love At Old Age Home, Ties The Knot

