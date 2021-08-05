Uplifting

7.5% Quota For Govt School Students In Admission To Professional Courses: Tamil Nadu

The students in the medical stream have a similar kind of benefit, which the previous AIADMK government granted.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   5 Aug 2021 9:17 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Devyani Madaik
7.5% Quota For Govt School Students In Admission To Professional Courses: Tamil Nadu

Credits: Facebook (MK Stalin), Unsplash 

The Tamil Nadu government, on Wednesday, August 4, announced it would introduce a bill to provide a 7.5 percent reservation for the admission of students studying in state-run schools into professional courses such as engineering, agriculture, veterinary, fisheries, law, etc.

The government accepted the recommendations of the Chief Justice (retired) of Delhi High Court, D Murugesan. Earlier, the state government had set up a commission headed by him to look at the enrolment ratio of these students in professional courses.

It was observed that only a few of them got admitted and sought solutions to increase their enrolment.

Over the committee's advice, the government decided to table the legislation during the upcoming budget session, starting on August 13.

The students in the medical stream have a similar kind of benefit, which the previous AIADMK government granted. Students in undergraduate medical courses are eligible for the reservation, The Indian Express reported.

2021-22 Budget

The government will also present a revised budget for 2021-22 during the Legislative Assembly meet.

Before that, State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan will release a white paper on the finances on August 9, with details of the revenue, debts, etc., of the last ten years of the previous government. The government will also present a separate budget for the agriculture department.


Also Read: Apart From Widows, Remarried Spouse Of Gallantry Award Winners To Receive Annuity: Punjab Govt

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian