7.5% Quota For Govt School Students In Admission To Professional Courses: Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government, on Wednesday, August 4, announced it would introduce a bill to provide a 7.5 percent reservation for the admission of students studying in state-run schools into professional courses such as engineering, agriculture, veterinary, fisheries, law, etc.

The government accepted the recommendations of the Chief Justice (retired) of Delhi High Court, D Murugesan. Earlier, the state government had set up a commission headed by him to look at the enrolment ratio of these students in professional courses.

It was observed that only a few of them got admitted and sought solutions to increase their enrolment.

Over the committee's advice, the government decided to table the legislation during the upcoming budget session, starting on August 13.

The students in the medical stream have a similar kind of benefit, which the previous AIADMK government granted. Students in undergraduate medical courses are eligible for the reservation, The Indian Express reported.

2021-22 Budget

The government will also present a revised budget for 2021-22 during the Legislative Assembly meet.

Before that, State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan will release a white paper on the finances on August 9, with details of the revenue, debts, etc., of the last ten years of the previous government. The government will also present a separate budget for the agriculture department.

#TamilNadu Finance Minister, P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan (@ptrmadurai) will release a 120-page white paper on the state's finances on August 9. The white paper will include the state's liabilities and the reasons for loss of revenue in various sectors. pic.twitter.com/zAEFc2zF5L — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 4, 2021





