24 Hours Is All He Took To Set Up A COVID Care Centre, Provide Ease To Villagers

A man in Rajasthan has managed to achieve the unimaginable. Pharmacist Lalit Kiri set up a makeshift COVID Care Centre within 24-hours in the state's Barmer district.

Kiri provided logistical services to Cairn Energy while it was exploring for oil in the district. But when COVID hit the state, he urged the state government to convert the container bunk-houses, the shipping containers used by the company, into a makeshift COVID care centre in the area, reported India Today.

Later, the state revenue minister Harish Chaudhary sent Kiri a request to set up the centre using the bunkhouses at Sambhar town of Jaipur. But the job had to be done in 24 hours.

Not the one to bow out of a challenge, the pharmacist managed to finish the task with the help of hundreds of people, including plumbers, electricians, landscapers and transporters. "We did not sleep for 24 hours," he told the media.

According to the report, the makeshift centre is fully furnished, air-conditioned and contains 15 regular and 10 oxygen and beds and a 24-hour OPD. The project cost ₹1 crore. This centre is a blessing to the villagers in the area, who earlier struggled to receive timely medical assistance and travel for hours to cities.

The centre attends to people with emergency cases. Those with mild cases are examined by doctors on time and get the medicines they have been prescribed.

