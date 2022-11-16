Empowering Women In J&K! 20 Girls Selected For Army-Sponsored Computer Education Course

In the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), as many as 20 girls have commenced a year-long computer application course that the Indian Army has launched for underprivileged students in the union territory, an official stated on Tuesday.

The initiative has been envisioned in line with the central government's Skill India and Digital India campaign. The course is a complete package that comprehends different computer skills and basic computer knowledge, including the windows operating system, Microsoft Office and Internet, the official stated.

Initiative To Empower Women

The initiative is aimed at women's empowerment, and the students pursuing the year-long advanced diploma in computer application course will undergo both practical and theoretical understanding of computers and their applications. Further, all the successful students will be bestowed with the certification of 'Advance Diploma in Computer Application', the official said, reported The Indian Express.

Zaheer Abass Bhat, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Banihal, appreciated the efforts of the Army and interacted with the trainees of the course. Saying that computer education would open opportunities for girls to become self-reliant, he said, "The completion of this course will open opportunities for students in the field of higher education as well as jobs."

Other Projects Of The Indian Army

The Indian Army is also running an educational programme called 'Super 50' in partnership with a Kanpur-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) and a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) through its corporate social responsibility-related activity, reported NDTV.

Under the programme, they provide rigorous academic coaching to 50 youths at the Army facility in Haft Chinar in Srinagar for the competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination. Recently, four girls from Ladakh -- three from Kargil and one from Leh -- have been chosen this year after undergoing an arduous screening process.

