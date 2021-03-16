Bengaluru Zomato Case: Delivery Executive Files Case Against Woman Who Claimed He Assaulted Her

The Bengaluru police have booked model and influencer Hitesha Chandranee, who had accused a Zomato delivery agent of assaulting her. An FIR has been filed against Chandranee based on a complaint by the Zomato employee Kamaraj.



After Kamaraj's complaint, a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) has been registered against the woman.

Chandranee had alleged that she was attacked by Kamaraj and shared videos showing her bleeding nose.

After the video went viral on social media, Zomato took cognizance of the matter, apologised to Chandranee in a tweet, and sent a local representative to help her with the police investigation and medical help.

Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation(1/n) — zomato care (@zomatocare) March 10, 2021

After Chandranee filed a police complaint at Electronic City Police Station in Bengaluru which accused Zomato delivery executive, Kamaraj, was arrested.

Kamaraj was later released on bail and is now under temporary suspension from Zomato with a police case against him.



In her video, Chandranee had said that the order she had placed through Zomato was delayed. She was reportedly talking to a customer care executive about the issue when the delivery person (Kamaraj) "hit" her and fled.

Kamaraj, however, denied hitting the woman and claimed it was Chandranee who had verbally abused him, hurled shoes at him and accidentally hurt herself with her own ring. He also claimed he had apologized to her and, after talking to Zomato, asked her to return the food but she refused.

The woman, however, said that the delivery agent abused her first. "It was my reaction out of fear. I panicked. It was in the heat of the moment, it was not intentional," she had told NDTV.

The two versions of the incident have divided social media. The matter is now under investigation.

Speaking on the incident, company founder Deepinder Goyal in a statement said Zomato's topmost priority is truth and that they were in constant touch with Chandranee and Kamaraj to provide them with every support so that stories of both sides comes into light.

I want to chime in about the incident that happened in Bengaluru a few days ago. @zomato pic.twitter.com/8mM9prpMsx — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 12, 2021

Also Read: "Didn't Do Anything, Bengaluru Woman Hurt Herself": Zomato Delivery Man

