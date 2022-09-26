All section
This CEO Sets Health Challenge For Employees, Announces Lucky Draw Of Rs 10 Lakh As Motivation Kicker

Image Credit- WikiBio, Twitter/ Nithin Kamath

The Logical Indian Crew

This CEO Sets Health Challenge For Employees, Announces Lucky Draw Of Rs 10 Lakh As Motivation Kicker

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  26 Sep 2022 7:53 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath said completing this initiative will earn employees generous incentives such as an extra month's salary for the next year, including one lucky draw of Rs 10 lakhs as a motivation kicker.

A new fitness challenge for its employees has been introduced by financial services company Zerodha, adding to an extended list of staff health-related activities.

According to the investment app founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, completing this initiative will earn employees generous incentives such as an extra month's salary for the next year, including one lucky draw of Rs 10 lakhs as a motivation kicker.

He posted a Twitter thread through his official handle on September 24 and shared information about Zerodha's latest health challenge. He also shared the same information on LinkedIn.

What Is The Health Challenge?

Kamath wrote, "Our latest health challenge at @zerodhaonline is to give an option to set a daily activity goal on our fitness trackers. Anyone meeting whatever goal set on 90% of the days over next year gets one month's salary as a bonus. One lucky draw of Rs 10lks as a motivation kicker."

He explained that it would be an optional program wherein an individual would be required to burn a minimum of 350 active calories per day, in any form.

In the post, the CEO called work from home (WFH) and sitting as the new smoking, turning into an epidemic. He said, "We are doing whatever to nudge everyone on the teams & hopefully, they and their families to move daily."

Shared His Own Experience

Kamath detailed his personal experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and provided a screenshot of a health app. He said tracking his fitness activity has been the best growth app and made him more conscious about diet as well.

The founder concluded, "Slowly upped daily goal to 1000 calories. This is how my Sep looks until now; it will be interesting to see others who use activity trackers."

Also Read: Punjab Government Hospital Runs Short Of Film, Asks Patients To Click X-Ray Pictures From Smartphone

