Nobody Should Go Through What I Had To Go; Says Youngest Survivor Of Mumbai 26/11 Attack

Image Credits: Twitter and Twitter 

'Nobody Should Go Through What I Had To Go'; Says Youngest Survivor Of Mumbai 26/11 Attack

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

26 Nov 2022

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

16-year-old Moshe Holtzberg was just two when he caught global attention after an image of him with his Indian nanny Sandra, holding him close to her chest in the besieged Nariman House, was released after the attacks.

Moshe Holtzberg, the youngest survivor of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, was called upon by the international community to look for ways to counter terror. The Israeli child had lost both his parents, Rabbi Gabriel Holtzberg and Rivka Holtzberg, in the terror strike carried out across Mumbai by Pakistan-based terrorists Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In a video message recently shared by the now 16-year-old Moshe, he is seen calling the community to take action against terrorism so that nobody would have to go through what he had to deal with during the 26/11.

An Image And A Grave As Grim Reminders

Baby Moshe had caught global attention after an image of him with his Indian nanny Sandra, holding him close to her chest in the besieged Nariman House, was released after the attacks. Moshe's parents were emissaries of the Chabad Movement who lost their lives during the attack. The then two-year-old Moshe became the youngest survivor of the attacks and became an image of empathy and survival worldwide.

Recollecting the incidents, Moshe says that he was lucky to have lived only due to the daring act by Sandra, who put her life on the line to take him to safety. After the attacks, he went on to live in Israel with his grandparents, Rabbi Shimon and Yehudit Rosenberg. On November 24, the family held ritualistic prayers in memory of their loved ones who died in the terror attack.

According to a report by The Hindu, Moshe was seen making an appeal to the international community to take necessary steps so that nobody would have to go through what he has gone through over the years.

Chabad Movement's Annual Convention

Chabad is one of the Hasidic movements known particularly for its outreach activities, and earlier this week, the movement held its annual convention in New Jersey. The convention is attended by over 6,500 of its emissaries and guests from over 100 countries. Every year as they convene, they gather and pray in memory of Moshe's parents.

The globally condemned Mumbai strikes were a series of twelve coordinated bombing attacks by Pakistani LeT members. It began on November 26 and went on until November 29, 2008. By the end of the strikes, 166 people had lost their lives, and over 300 were critically wounded. It had left behind scars within the community, and it continues to be an emotional loss for many Israelis.

Furthermore, Israeli leaders have often called to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice and believe that the loss binds both countries.

Also Read: United Nations Pays Tribute To Victims Of Terrorism Worldwide, Includes 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

