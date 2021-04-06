Use Headphones! Viral Video Of CM Adityanath Abusing Cameraperson Sparks Row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was recently seen abusing a news agency's cameraman in a video. After the video went viral on social media, many claimed that the video was edited.

The video, which news agency Asia News International tweeted, shows CM Adityanath purportedly abusing an ANI cameraperson before it cuts off abruptly, was shot soon after the CM received his COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, April 5. Some TV news channels also had shown the video.

ANI later retracted the video, deleted the tweet, and posted a new video at around 10:08 am with a note that read: "Earlier-issued live sound byte is retracted." The tweet was later retracted.

Video byte of UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Covid vaccination



(Editors note: Earlier issued Live Sound byte is retracted) pic.twitter.com/td9qQHSnrX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2021

However, the news agency failed to give any reason behind the retraction.



The same footage was also aired by some TV channels and later taken down. Fact-checking website BOOM, in its report, said that at least three news channels confirmed that they had received the original feed at 8 am. However, ANI later sent them a note retracting the video.

A fresh video, along with new footage, was then shared on Twitter in which the CM can be seen thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and scientists. Many netizens then claimed that the initial video was "morphed" and "edited".

As the video went viral on social media, UP CM's media adviser Shalabh Mani Tripathi shared a 'fact-check" that claimed that the viral video was edited and fake audio was inserted into its last few seconds.

Journalist Deepak Chaurasia, political analyst Shehzad Jai Hind and many others came out in support of the UP Chief Minister. Right-wing website OpIndia also "fact-checked" the video and concluded that it was fake.

However, despite all the "fact check" reports and claims that the video was "fake", one can easily notice the difference in the two clips and conclude that the second video has been reshot.

Among those who hit out at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"Please hear the sweet words from 'manyavar' to journalists. But use headphones and get away from children," he tweeted.

Aam Aadmi Party also shared the video on Twitter and wrote: "WARNING: Fake Yogi's non-sanskari language ahead."

Others shared the edited and original versions of the video on Twitter.

Also Read: Bengal Elections: Poll Officer Sleeps Over At Trinamool Leader's Residence With EVM, Suspended

