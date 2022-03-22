All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Chinas Space Initiative: Wuhan Aims To Become Valley of Satellites By 2025, Create $15 Bn Space Industry

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

China's Space Initiative: Wuhan Aims To Become 'Valley of Satellites' By 2025, Create $15 Bn Space Industry

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Others/World,  22 March 2022 10:20 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

As per the notice from the city government, it is offering enterprises up to 50 million yuan ($7.88 million) in cash incentives each in projects related to the manufacturing of satellites, rockets and spacecraft.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Wuhan, the central city in China from where the COVID-19 first emerged, has vowed to create a 100 billion yuan (USD 15.7 billion) space industry by 2025 and become the country's "valley of satellites", joining other cities tasked with developing the sector.

As per a notice from the city government, the city is offering enterprises up to 50 million yuan ($7.88 million) in cash incentives each in projects related to the manufacturing of satellites, rockets and spacecraft.

The amounts for Wuhan are modest compared with the other prosperous coastal cities' ambitious plans. However, the effort suggests a deepening push by China to become a significant space power by 2030, India Today reported.

China envisions enormous constellations of commercial satellites that can provide services like high-speed internet for aircraft to coal shipment tracking.

Adopt Locally Sourced Equipment

According to reports, the city government of Wuhan will encourage companies to adopt locally sourced equipment, services and software.

If a firm uses local items in over 10 per cent of the production of high-orbiting and low-orbiting satellites and spacecraft, it will get financial incentives of up to 15 million yuan.

If local products account for over 30 per cent, the firm will get up to 50 million yuan.

In 2021, the tech city of Shenzhen in southern Guangdong province provided up to 300 million yuan in incentives for every initiative related to the development of satellites and industry-related applications.

China is also planning a new commercial spaceport in the southern island province of Hainan.

Also, it is separately constructing its fifth rocket launch site in the eastern port city of Ningbo in Zhejiang province.

Also Read: Mumbai Autistic Girl Swims From Sri Lanka To Tamil Nadu In 13 Hours, Sets New World Record

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Valley of Satellites 
Wuhan 
China space industry 
Wuhan government 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X