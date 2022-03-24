All section
World Tuberculosis Day: Centre,States Work Collaboratively To Eradicate The Disease

Image Credit: Pixnio (Representative Image)

India,  24 March 2022 8:35 AM GMT

With a focus on eliminating Tuberculosis (TB) from the country by 2025, in January 2020 the Government of India renamed the ‘National Tuberculosis Control Program’ to the ‘National Tuberculosis Elimination Program’.

Tuberculosis forms one of the ten major causes of rising mortality rates globally. In India, the trend of an increasing number of cases and increasing drug resistance seems disturbing. Therefore, the Central government is leaving no stone unturned to keep a check on the cases and is rewarding states for doing an exceptional job. Under the initiative of "Sub-National Certification of Progress Towards TB Free Status", the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recognises and awards the best performing districts and states for reducing the TB burden compared to 2015.

Amongst the awards, the Central Ministry awarded gold medals to eight districts for a massive reduction of 60 to 80 per cent in the number of TB cases. This is the second time the government recognises the efforts through medals and certificates since it began the sub-national certification to eliminate the disease.

Initiatives By The Government To Reduce TB

Dr Harsh Vardhan, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, launched the new TB Harega Desh Jeetega Campaign and the National TB Prevalence Survey in 2019. However, in 2021, the notifications for tuberculosis rose by an alarming increase of 4 lakh cases. The ministry of health and family welfare the government of India, rolled out the initiative of sub-national certification of progress towards a TB-free status in 2020-21 to track the progress in achieving total TB elimination by 2025, Hindustan Times reported.

The Annual TB Report, 2021, stated that India had shown considerable progress in providing TB care standards in the last decade. Several dedicated infectious disease hospitals had been established as part of the pandemic preparedness and response, which significantly contributed to TB care and management. The governments are ensuring inter-ministerial coordination to control the spread and partner with several private stakeholders to have an advantage over the fatal disease.

