Caste discrimination
World Pneumonia Day: Here Is Why Its Dubbed As Child-Killer Disease

Image Credit: Pxfuel, Unsplash

Trending
World Pneumonia Day: Here Is Why It's Dubbed As 'Child-Killer' Disease

12 Nov 2021

Pneumonia is often called the 'deadliest child-killer' and could be defined as a forgotten epidemic. International studies report that the disease claims one young life worldwide every 39 seconds.

International health and child agencies have warned that pneumonia is often dubbed the world's deadliest child-killer; pneumonia claims a young life every 39 seconds. Pneumonia inflames air sacs in either or both lungs. The air sacs are filled with fluid, or pus and the patient coughs the phlegm with pus. Acute respiratory infection is caused due to viruses or bacteria and could cause mild to life-threatening amongst people.

India Accounts For 23% Of Global Pneumonia Deaths

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease accounted for 15 per cent of the total death amongst children in 2017. Moreover, adults over 65 years of age are also vulnerable to falling prey to the disease. India accounts for 23 per cent of the total pneumonia deaths globally, and the fatality rate oscillates between 14 to 30 per cent. In 2021, the theme for World Pneumonia Day is dedicated to fighting against the disease and reducing the burden of the disease on health organizations across the globe.

Types And Preventive Measures

The deadly disease can be of different types, and each type has another cure. Antibiotics are only effective against bacterial pneumonia. The drugs and their duration of use are other for fungus and tuberculosis-related pneumonia. The major causes of the disease include bacteria, viruses and fungi and leave the patients gasping for breath as their lungs fill with pus. People with weak immune systems and those living in areas close to increasing pollution levels in air and water are most at risk.

People with pneumonia are advised to practice a good and hygienic lifestyle. One of the most effective habits to inculcate to keep the disease at bay is effective vaccination. At the same time, vaccines against influenza and pneumococcal have reduced the risk of infection against the disease. However, lifestyle modifications like reducing heavy smoking and drinking and maintaining a healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise are of paramount importance.

Also Read: Dawn Of Great Resignation? 41% Of Workforce Considering To Leave Jobs This Year

