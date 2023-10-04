"We All Belong To One Global Family": World Culture Festival Witnesses Participation Of 1 Million People

The Art of Living's World Culture Festival at the National Mall in Washington DC brought together a remarkable convergence of cultures, with hundreds of flags fluttering in the background and a touch of rain in the air. This monumental event, which saw participation from 1 million people representing 180 countries, celebrated global diversity through the universal languages of dance, music, and food.

The festival witnessed numerous captivating performances, showcasing the incredible fusion of cultures. Among the remarkable displays was a rendition of India's national song, Vande Mataram, by 300 American performers, sending shivers down the spines of the audience. Additionally, 600 dancers seamlessly transitioned through various Indian classical dance forms as part of Panchabhootam, representing the five elements through Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi, Kuchipudi, and Mohiniattam. The mesmerizing 5-instrument recital featuring Sitar, Veena, Tabla, Mridangam, flute, Ghatam, and Violin left the spectators in awe. The festival also featured a mystical Sufi performance from Afghanistan, a euphoric Bhangra by 200 dancers, and a grand garba dance with 10,000 participants. Performances from the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Andean countries added to the event's colorful and rhythmic tapestry. Furthermore, a 1000-person guitar ensemble, led by Grammy award-winning Micky Free, and a performance of Bob Marley's iconic "One Love" by Skip Marley were among the highlights.

The festival not only showcased the richness of global cultures but also carried profound messages of unity and cooperation. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the spiritual leader and humanitarian, urged the audience to commit themselves to bringing more happiness to society and emphasized the importance of wisdom in celebrating diversity. “It’s such a beautiful occasion to celebrate our diversity. Though our planet is diverse, there is an underlying unity of our human values,” shares spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, as he implores the audiences to “commit ourselves to bringing more and happiness to the society. Let’s put a smile on everyone’s face. That’s humanness. That is what we all are made up of.” He adds that celebration must come with wisdom, “And that wisdom is within all of us. Wisdom is to recognize we are all unique and that we are all one.” “We all belong to one global family,” he reiterated, “Let's celebrate our life. Let us accept and face the challenges pragmatically. Let us dream of a better future for this and the coming generation.”

India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, underscored the importance of coming together in an increasingly interdependent world, especially in the face of natural and man-made challenges. " While we all struggle to expand prosperity and secure the future of our planet, it is obvious that we are confronted with challenges of oppressing nature. Whether it is natural or manmade disasters, conflicts, or disruptions, it is important that in an interdependent world, we are always there for one another. The Art of Living has been an inspirational example in this regard, and I personally have seen the difference that they have made most recently in the Ukraine conflict. Today, their message, your message, our message should be of caring, sharing, generosity, goodwill of understanding, and cooperation. This is what has brought us all together here,” he added.

The event drew the participation of global leaders, including H.E. Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Dr. Vivek Murthy, US Surgeon General, Former President of India Shri Ramnath Kovind, and Mrs. Akie Abe, Former First Lady of Japan. These dignitaries shared a common vision for unity, peace, and harmonious coexistence in a world grappling with multiple global challenges.

H.E. Ban Ki-moon praised the power of culture in building bridges, breaking down walls, and fostering unity and harmony among people and nations. He called for more celebrations like the World Culture Festival to promote peace, cooperation, solidarity, and partnership.

The festival also served as a platform for discussions on mental health, emphasizing the importance of social connections and collective action. Dr Vivek Murthy, the US Surgeon General, highlighted the role of love in building a world where everyone can thrive and underscored the need to address the epidemics of loneliness and isolation.

Akie Abe, the Former First Lady of Japan, spoke of her husband's dedication to building a happy and prosperous Japan and a world of peaceful coexistence. She stressed the universality of values like harmony.

The Pope, represented by The Reverend Bishop Emeritus Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, Chancellor Emeritus of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, shared a message of bringing God back into our lives for world peace and inner peace. The World Culture Festival radiated with joy and enthusiasm, leaving participants and performers overwhelmed by the experience and the cultural exchange it offered.

Also Read: A Global Celebration Of Harmony: 4th World Culture Festival Begins On September 29