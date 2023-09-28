A Global Celebration Of Harmony: 4th World Culture Festival Begins On September 29

The historic National Mall in Washington, D.C., an emblem of liberty and peace, is about to transform into a vivid tapestry of Indian culture as the fourth edition of the World Culture Festival unfolds from September 29th to October 1st, 2023.

Overlooking the U.S. Capitol, this grand event, boasting a stage the size of a football field, will play host to a diverse assembly of 17,000 artists, half a million participants, 4.5 lakh attendees from 180 countries, and numerous heads of state, both current and former, and diplomats. They will come together to raise their voices in support of global peace.

The World Culture Festival, an initiative of the Art of Living, has already left its mark in Germany and India and now graces the United States with its presence. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a global humanitarian leader and the founder of Art of Living, said, "In a world which is so polarized, divided, and despondent, it's time for us to come together in celebration and appreciate the rich diversity on this planet. It's high time we recognize that we are a One World Family."

The distinguished lineup of speakers includes the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, His Excellency Ban-Ki-Moon, renowned for his peace work, along with many heads of state, former heads of state, senior government officials, and international diplomats from around the globe. This gathering will include former President of India, H.E. Shri Ram Nath Kovind, former Parliament speaker H.E. Smt. Sumitra Mahajan, and former House of Representatives speaker H.E. Nancy Pelosi.

The event promises to be a harmonious fusion of cultures and will feature Grammy-nominated artist Chandrika Tandon, who will take the stage with a 200-person choir, delivering a heartwarming rendition of 'Vande Mataram,' among other symphonies. Another Grammy-nominated artist, Skip Marley, the iconic reggae star and grandson of Bob Marley, will perform the legendary 'One Love' track during the event.

The evening will also showcase a mesmerizing classical Indian dance performance featuring more than 1,000 artists. The global lineup is nothing short of spectacular, with a Chinese drum performance involving 1,000 singers, dancers, and dragons, a Garba extravaganza featuring 7,000 dancers, and a mesmerizing display of 1,000 guitarists led by Grammy Award winner Micki Free, among many other awe-inspiring acts.

This event, colossal in size and breathtaking in its scope, will offer a festival village in addition to the main stage performances. A multitude of cultural pavilions, interactive art displays, and international culinary delights, served by nearly 100 food trucks, will await visitors along half of the National Mall.

With an incredible lineup of art and culture from India, Africa, South America, and beyond, the festival is expected to draw over 450,000 visitors from every corner of the globe. From dazzling dance showcases to soul-stirring musical performances, thought-provoking speeches, and mesmerizing traditional arts, this event will weave the intricate threads of humanity together into a tapestry of unity.

Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., expresses her excitement, "We are incredibly excited and proud to announce that Washington D.C will host the fourth World Culture Festival. This year, attendees will take a journey around the world on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., experiencing diverse music, dance, art, food, and fashion…At a time of widening differences and divisions, the Festival will be an uplifting experience of unity and celebration for all people."

