All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
World Bank Commends Indias Robust Digital Infrastructure In Anticipation Of G20 Summit

Image Credit: Adobe Firefly

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

World Bank Commends India's Robust Digital Infrastructure In Anticipation Of G20 Summit

Shirsha Ganguly

Writer: Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

India,  12 Sep 2023 10:47 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

This recognition underscores India's significant strides in the realm of technology and sets the stage for the country to play a pivotal role in the global discussions on digitalization.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

India's digital transformation journey has garnered international acclaim as the World Bank, a prominent global financial institution, lauds the country's remarkable strides in bolstering its digital infrastructure. The commendation comes as India prepares to host the G20 Summit, a global forum where leaders from the world's major economies gather to discuss critical issues, including those related to technology and digitalization. The World Bank has acknowledged India's concerted efforts in expanding its digital reach, fostering innovation, and promoting financial inclusion through digital channels. India's achievements in this domain are particularly noteworthy given its large and diverse population, making it a model for other emerging economies grappling with similar challenges.

One of the key factors contributing to this recognition is India's "Digital India" initiative, launched in 2015, which seeks to empower citizens through digital means, enhance government services, and bridge the urban-rural digital divide. This initiative has seen significant success with the proliferation of affordable smartphones, internet connectivity, and the digital delivery of essential services to remote areas.

Additionally, India's ambitious plans for 5G deployment and its commitment to fostering a thriving startup ecosystem have further bolstered its reputation as a tech-savvy nation. These developments position India as a crucial player in the global digital economy, with vast potential to collaborate with other G20 nations on shaping the future of digitalization. The World Bank's commendation not only recognizes India's achievements but also places a significant responsibility on the nation's shoulders. India is now poised to take center stage at the G20 Summit, where discussions on digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital inclusivity will feature prominently. India's experiences and expertise in these areas are expected to be valuable contributions to the global dialogue.

The World Bank's accolades for India's digital infrastructure development serve as a testament to the country's dedication to harnessing technology for the betterment of its citizens and the global community. As India prepares to host the G20 Summit, it finds itself at the forefront of discussions on digitalization, poised to shape the future of technology on a global scale.

With its vast population, innovative initiatives like "Digital India," and ambitious plans for 5G deployment, India stands as a beacon of success in the digital realm. The World Bank's recognition not only acknowledges past accomplishments but also underscores the vital role India is set to play in shaping the future of the digital economy, ensuring that the benefits of technology reach all corners of the world.

Also Read: Government Allocates Rs 3,760 Crore In Viability Gap Funding For Battery Storage Systems

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shirsha Ganguly
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly
Select A Tag 
World Bank 
G20 Summitt 
Digital 
Infrastructure 
Technology 
Finances 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X