All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Government Allocates Rs 3,760 Crore In Viability Gap Funding For Battery Storage Systems

Image Credit: Adobe Firefly

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Government Allocates Rs 3,760 Crore In Viability Gap Funding For Battery Storage Systems

Shirsha Ganguly

Writer: Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

India,  12 Sep 2023 4:46 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

This substantial investment is expected to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy sources and strengthen the nation's power grid, marking a pivotal step towards a sustainable energy future.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

The decision to provide Rs 3,760 crore in VGF for battery storage systems comes as part of the government's commitment to promoting clean and sustainable energy solutions. Battery storage technology plays a crucial role in addressing the intermittency and variability of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. By storing excess energy during periods of high generation and releasing it when needed, battery storage systems enhance the reliability and efficiency of the power grid.

This funding initiative is set to encourage public and private sector participation in the development of advanced battery storage projects across the country. It will primarily focus on supporting grid-scale energy storage solutions, enabling efficient management of energy supply and demand.

Furthermore, the investment aligns with the government's ambitious renewable energy targets, which aim to achieve 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022 and 450 GW by 2030. Battery storage systems are pivotal in achieving these goals by ensuring a consistent and uninterrupted power supply from renewable sources.

The move has garnered positive responses from experts and stakeholders in the energy sector, who view it as a critical step towards enhancing India's energy security and reducing its carbon footprint. Battery storage technology not only enables the integration of more renewable energy into the grid but also contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a crucial aspect of mitigating climate change.

The allocation of Rs 3,760 crore in VGF for battery storage systems represents a long-term investment in India's energy future. It is expected to create employment opportunities, drive technological innovation, and position India as a global leader in renewable energy storage solutions.

The government's decision to earmark Rs 3,760 crore in viability gap funding for battery storage systems reflects its commitment to transitioning towards a sustainable and green energy landscape. By supporting the development of advanced battery technology, India is poised to harness the full potential of renewable energy sources, reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, and play a pivotal role in the global fight against climate change. The positive impact of this funding allocation is expected to resonate throughout the energy sector, driving progress towards a cleaner and more secure energy future for the nation.

Also Read: Revolutionizing Healthcare Supply Chain: Unleashing Potential Of Digitalization

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shirsha Ganguly
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly
Select A Tag 
renewable energy 
Battery 
Storage 
System 
Technology 
Innovation 
Indian government 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X