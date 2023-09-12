Government Allocates Rs 3,760 Crore In Viability Gap Funding For Battery Storage Systems

The decision to provide Rs 3,760 crore in VGF for battery storage systems comes as part of the government's commitment to promoting clean and sustainable energy solutions. Battery storage technology plays a crucial role in addressing the intermittency and variability of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. By storing excess energy during periods of high generation and releasing it when needed, battery storage systems enhance the reliability and efficiency of the power grid.

This funding initiative is set to encourage public and private sector participation in the development of advanced battery storage projects across the country. It will primarily focus on supporting grid-scale energy storage solutions, enabling efficient management of energy supply and demand.

Furthermore, the investment aligns with the government's ambitious renewable energy targets, which aim to achieve 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022 and 450 GW by 2030. Battery storage systems are pivotal in achieving these goals by ensuring a consistent and uninterrupted power supply from renewable sources.

The move has garnered positive responses from experts and stakeholders in the energy sector, who view it as a critical step towards enhancing India's energy security and reducing its carbon footprint. Battery storage technology not only enables the integration of more renewable energy into the grid but also contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a crucial aspect of mitigating climate change.

The allocation of Rs 3,760 crore in VGF for battery storage systems represents a long-term investment in India's energy future. It is expected to create employment opportunities, drive technological innovation, and position India as a global leader in renewable energy storage solutions.

The government's decision to earmark Rs 3,760 crore in viability gap funding for battery storage systems reflects its commitment to transitioning towards a sustainable and green energy landscape. By supporting the development of advanced battery technology, India is poised to harness the full potential of renewable energy sources, reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, and play a pivotal role in the global fight against climate change. The positive impact of this funding allocation is expected to resonate throughout the energy sector, driving progress towards a cleaner and more secure energy future for the nation.

