All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
World Bank Changes Indias GDP Growth Forecast For The 3rd Time In FY23, Lowers To 6.5%

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Kind PNG

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

World Bank Changes India's GDP Growth Forecast For The 3rd Time In FY23, Lowers To 6.5%

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  7 Oct 2022 6:36 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The international financial institution has noted that slowing global demand, a decline in private investment growth, and several other factors are the reason for lowering India’s GDP growth for 2022-23.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The World Bank on Thursday (October 6) cut its FY23 (2022-23) gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for India from 7.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent. It stated that global monetary tightening and Russia's invasion of Ukraine would weigh the country's economic growth to a larger extent.

The World Bank, in its twice-a-year report on South Asian countries, said, "Private investment growth is likely to be dampened by heightened uncertainty and higher financing costs." It remarked that lowering global demand for products and services will hugely impact the country's exports, leading to economic loss.

Changing GDP Growth Prediction For India

Notably, this is the third time the World Bank has changed the GDP growth prediction for India in 2022-23. Earlier in April, the international financial institution slashed the growth forecast from 8.7 per cent to 8 per cent, then to 7.5 per cent in June, and now it has come down to 6.5 per cent, reported Hindustan Times.

According to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), India's GDP growth is expected to decelerate to 4.7 per cent in 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently cut the economic growth projection for the current fiscal to 7 per cent from the 7.2 per cent estimated earlier on account of extended geopolitical tensions and aggressive monetary policy tightening globally. However, the real GDP growth was 13.5 per cent in the initial quarter of FY23, led by an increase in investment demand and private consumption.

Growth Downgrades In Service Sector

Another major contributor to the lowering of India's GDP growth forecast is the poor performance of the service sector in the country. The service sector activity fell to a six-month low in September, as new induction of new business faced the slowest rates.

Many economists suggest that rising inflation and reduction in international demand have affected India's service sector, creating fewer job opportunities. The S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index also fell from 57.2 in August to 54.3 in September, marking the lowest expansion rate since March 2022.

The World Bank, in a report citing data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, also revealed that 5.6 crore Indians slipped into poverty in the 2020 pandemic phase. The report signifies the unavailability of employment and lack of access to economic activities.

Also Read: Save Planet! Know How This Initiative Helps Institutions Reduce Their Food-Related Environmental Footprint

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
World Bank 
India GDP 
India GDP Forecast 
Poverty in India 

Must Reads

Does This Video Show Muslims Assaulting Hindus In Birmingham, Uk? No, Viral Claim Is False
Cropped Video Of CM Yogi Adityanath Paying Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi Shared With False Claim
Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express Train Damaged After Week Of Launch, Collided With Cattle
Delhi Officials Not On Same Page On Revocation Of Mask Mandates & Fines, Reveals Document
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X