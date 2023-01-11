Women Work Harder Than Men With Most Of Their Workload Going Unaccounted For; Says Study

The United Nations (UN) estimates that women and girls make up half of the world's population and, as a result, half of its working potential. However, gender inequality is a problem that continues to exist in all nations despite measures taken to alleviate the issues arising from gender dynamics.

A study recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Current Biology says that women now put in more effort than males. The anthropological study assessed the gender division of labour in various countries, especially Asia.

Women's Workload Is Often Not Considered

The study stated that males under duolocality (couples who live in different locations but typically only come together to conceive) and patrilocality (couples where the wife lives with the husband and his family or tribe, more commonly practised in Asian countries) put in far less effort than females.

According to the study, "dispersing at marriage generates a disadvantage in bargaining over workload." In defining the terminology, it was stated that "dispersed" refers to a scenario in which women depart from their homes.

Thus, due to the patriarchal nature of society, women who married under patrilocality didn't get a say in how much workload they will be undertaking after marriage. A large part of this workload goes unaccounted for as most tasks are considered the woman's duties towards her husband and his family.

Study Showed Women Put In More Effort

To find out what factors really determine who works the hardest in a household— and why— the study examines agricultural and herding groups in rural China's Tibetan borderlands, an area with a huge range of cultures, reported NDTV.

According to the study, men took, on average, just over 9,000 steps per day, while women took, on average, just over 12,000 steps. Men worked hard, but not as much as women. "This may be partially explained by the fact that women often have weaker bodies than men, which may affect their capacity for haggling", the study claimed.

Both sexes put in a lot of labour when they are dispersed, and no one lives with their biological families, but women still put in more. The study concludes that perfect gender equality in workload only happens when males disperse while women do not.

