The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday, March 8, said ₹200 crores have been sanctioned to the states and the union territories (UTs) for setting up women help desks in police stations and to strengthen anti-human trafficking units in all districts of the country.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' statement, to sensitise the states and the UTs on women safety-related issues, which will include timely completion of investigation of sexual assault cases, a separate Women Safety Division has been set up in MHA itself, reported The Statesman.

"Through the Criminal Law Amendment Act 2018, the punishment of rape has been made more stringent by the Government. Various initiatives has been taken to ensure the effectiveness of the amendment of law on the ground which includes Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences, National Database of Sexual Offenders, Crime Multi-Agency Center and New citizen Services. For timely and effective investigation, these IT initiatives are very helpful. All the States/UTs has also been strongly recommended to use these online tools by Home Minister Amit Shah," said the MHA.

As per the reports of The Hindu, the home ministry said that 14,950 Sexual Assault Evidence Collection kits had been distributed to states and UTs, and that these SAEC kits would facilitate the efficient collection, handling and storage of forensic evidence in the cases of sexual assault.

The statement by the ministry also added, "For the safety and security of women and children, this government is committed and for the empowerment of women to live independently and to ensure their well-being, many projects are underway."

"Under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this government has taken a number of steps in the last seven years towards women empowerment and their safety and security, said the Home Ministry.

Giving information about the use of Nirbhaya Fund, Home Ministry said, "To enhance the safety and security of women, projects are being funded by Nirbhaya Fund which are also being fast-tracked. An example of such initiative is the 'Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) which is pan-India. 112 is single, internationally recognised number for various emergencies."

"Social workers and counsellors have been recruited by Delhi Police in police stations and sub-division level offices to encourage women to step up and report crimes without fear or shame," added the Home Ministry.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah, on the occasion of International Women's Day, tweeted, "On the occasion of International Women's Day, I bow to women power symbolising courage, valour and dedication. Women empowerment has always been the focal point of the policies of the Modi government and it is a matter of pride that today women power is contributing significantly in realising the resolve of a self-reliant India."

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के अवसर पर साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण की प्रतीक नारी शक्ति को नमन करता हूँ।



महिला सशक्तिकरण सदैव मोदी सरकार की नीतियों का केंद्रबिंदु रहा है और ये गर्व की बात है कि आज हमारी मातृशक्ति आत्मनिर्भर भारत के संकल्प को साकार करने में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दे रही है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 8, 2021