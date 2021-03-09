Trending

"Women Belong In The Kitchen": Burger King Apologises After Uproar Over Sexist Advertisement

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   9 March 2021 8:30 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Women Belong In The Kitchen: Burger King Apologises After Uproar Over Sexist Advertisement

Credits: Wikimedia

Fast-food chain Burger King's United Kingdom division has issued an apology for their advertisement reflecting gender-disparity on International Women's Day 2021, after facing backlash from netizens.

"Women belong in the kitchen. Fine dining kitchens, food truck kitchens, award-winning kitchens, casual dining kitchens, ghost kitchens, Burger King kitchens. If there's a professional kitchen, women belong there," Burger King had tweeted. The tweet is now deleted.

The tweet had garnered over 59,700 retweets and more than 94,800 likes. The advertisement was also published in newspapers, in large bold print on the New York Times print edition.

Backlash

The fast-food giant was accused of using the sexist statement as a clickbait for their program. Netizens called out the company for approving the tweet in the first place.

The brand later deleted the tweet and tweeted an apology. "Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20 per cent of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time," it clarified.

Many even called out the chain for taking too long to delete a tweet, given that there were several abusive statements in the comments section.

