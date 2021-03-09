"Women Belong In The Kitchen": Burger King Apologises After Uproar Over Sexist Advertisement

Fast-food chain Burger King's United Kingdom division has issued an apology for their advertisement reflecting gender-disparity on International Women's Day 2021, after facing backlash from netizens.

"Women belong in the kitchen. Fine dining kitchens, food truck kitchens, award-winning kitchens, casual dining kitchens, ghost kitchens, Burger King kitchens. If there's a professional kitchen, women belong there," Burger King had tweeted. The tweet is now deleted.



The tweet had garnered over 59,700 retweets and more than 94,800 likes. The advertisement was also published in newspapers, in large bold print on the New York Times print edition.

Backlash

The fast-food giant was accused of using the sexist statement as a clickbait for their program. Netizens called out the company for approving the tweet in the first place.



"Sorry our sexist bait tweet brought in sexists"🙃🙃 https://t.co/a9zTX2B2dx — _kairy_draws_ (@_kairy_draws_) March 9, 2021

Wait so you only deleted because of that but not because what you tweeted was distasteful? That's a pitiful non apology. https://t.co/Ch7y9NuD2y — Pat Orr (@Powerage1986) March 9, 2021

The brand later deleted the tweet and tweeted an apology. "Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20 per cent of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time," it clarified.



We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we're sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time. — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

Many even called out the chain for taking too long to delete a tweet, given that there were several abusive statements in the comments section.



Put women on your marketing or social media teams. That tweet should never even have been considered. — RIRI开 (@THEEKIMKAI) March 9, 2021

And it only took you 12 hours and 666k likes pic.twitter.com/rnIxZsklrU — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) March 8, 2021

