Caste discrimination
Netizens React To Video Of Woman Professor Repeatedly Slapping Security Guard For Opening Gate Late

Image Credits: Twitter and Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Netizens React To Video Of Woman Professor Repeatedly Slapping Security Guard For Opening Gate Late

Uttar Pradesh,  12 Sep 2022 6:25 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

In the series of slap gate assaults against security guards, this time, a woman has been charged for attacking a guard at a high-rise in Noida. Footage of the same was recorded by a fellow guard, with which the police took action against the woman.

In a worrying series of incidents where security guards have been at the receiving end of residents' outrage, a recent incident shows a woman repeatedly slapping and abusing a security guard at Cleo County, a high-rise in Noida Sector 121. The woman was identified as Sutapa Das, a college professor, and charges have been registered against her for the assault.

The victim in the case has also stepped up, unlike in other similar cases, and has filed a complaint at the Phase 3 police station. Reactions from outraged netizens were also quick to pour in, calling out the "entitlement and privilege" of people who subject guard to such abusive treatment.

The CCTV Footage Going Viral

The incident occurred in a high-rise in Noida Sector 121, and the video of the same has been going viral on Twitter. In the video, professor Sutapa Das can be seen stepping out of her car angrily and slapping the security guard thrice across his face. According to her response, she hit the guard as he was late in opening the gate.

Reports by News9 Live also recorded the guard Sachin's statement, where he mentioned that they were waiting for the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to identify her car number. They allowed her in despite the RFID not recognising her car number. However, she began abusing and attacking the security guard for the minor delay.

No one on the spot intervened, but a fellow guard was seen recording the entire incident on his phone. Sachin dialled 112 soon after and filed a complaint with the Phase 3 police station. The station-in-charge, Vijay Kumar, made the arrest with the supporting evidence of the CCTV footage and the phone recording. She has been challaned and granted bail as of recent reports.

Netizens Express Concern Over Repeated Incidents

This incident comes into light after other such reports from Noida and Gurgaon where residents were seen physically and verbally abusing security guards, who helplessly stood on its receiving end.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested in August for maltreating a private security guard. Another woman was arrested in Noida for using obscene language against a security guard. In a case in Gurgaon, a man repeatedly slapped the security guard after being stuck in a lift.

All these cases triggered debates from the netizens who demanded serious action to be taken against such violence. They also questioned the values Das preaches as a professor in a college.

Also Read: Classist Or Precautionary? Hyderabad Housing Society's Notice For Domestic & Delivery Workers Divides Netizens

Noida Police 
Security Guard 
Harassment Case 
Woman professor 
Twitter reactions 

