Madhya Pradesh: Woman Writes Letter To President Of India, Seeks Loan To Buy 'Helicopter' To Reach Her Plot

A woman hailing from Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his help to secure a loan for purchasing a helicopter and a flying license.

Basanti Bai Lohar, a resident of Agar village, arrived at this decision after the route to her two bighas land was blocked by a man and his two sons.

In the letter to the President, Basanti has alleged that Parmanand Patidar, another farmer, and his two sons Luv and Kush, have blocked the passage to her plot.

Due to this reason, she has been unable to reach her plot and move any equipment or cattle to the farm.

Further, Basanti alleged that despite raising the matter from village panchayat to higher authorities in Bhopal, the matter is still not resolved.

Basanti also wrote to Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and PM Narendra Modi, but there has been so solution till now.

Alleging denial of passage into her agricultural plot, woman in MP's Mandsaur district writes to President of India for loan and license to fly by helicopter into her plot. On spot official probe, however, finds clear passage to woman's plot.

The letter ends with a loan plea to buy a chopper along with a flying license so that she could transport necessary equipment to the farm.



Her letter has gone viral on social media after which the Mandsaur district administration learnt about it and sent a revenue department team to look into Basanti's concerns.

As reported by The New Indian Express, district collector Manoj Pushp said, "Nothing was found to confirm that there is no passage to the woman's plot. The tehsildar, who conducted the inquiry, has reported that there is a clear passage to reach Basanti's plot. The letter is probably written to highlight some local issue."

