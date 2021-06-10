11 Dead, 7 Hurt As Three-Storey Building Collapses In Mumbai

A three-storey residential building collapsed on another structure in Mumbai's Malad West late on Wednesday, June 9, killing at least 11 people, including eight minors, and injuring seven others. The youngest victim of the tragedy was a one-and-a-half-year-old child.

The incident occurred at about 11 pm at the New Collector premises, when the city experienced severe rain due to the monsoon's arrival.

According to officials, a portion of the 2nd and 3rd floors of a ground+ 3 residential building collapsed on a nearby G+1 storey chawl.

अग्निशमन दलाकडून बचाव कार्य करण्यात येत आहे. अद्ययावत माहितीनुसार वाचवण्यात आलेल्या १८ व्यक्तींपैकी ११ व्यक्तींचा मृत्यू झाला आहे. त्यांच्या आत्म्याला सद्गती प्राप्त होवो व जखमी झालेले नागरिक लवकर बरे होवो अशी प्रार्थना आम्ही करतो. 🙏 https://t.co/6z62kCPMbw — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 10, 2021

According to The Quint, search-and-rescue activities by the police and fire departments are still going on as some people believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.



"The building collapsed due to the rain. Rescue operation is underway. The injured have been shifted to the hospital. The debris of the buildings is being removed to see if more people are stuck under it," Fisheries Minister and MLA from Malad West Aslam Shaikh, told ANI.

The loss of lives in a building collapse in Mumbai is tragic indeed. My condolences to the families of those who died. I pray for the recovery of the rescued. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 10, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed grief over the tragedy. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. The Mumbai Police said it will register a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the owner of the residential structure.

